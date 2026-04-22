Spain Park student earns national Academic All-American honor

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park High School

Spain Park High School student Addison Pledger has earned Academic All-American status from the National Speech and Debate Association.

The designation is awarded to a small percentage of students nationwide who meet high standards in academics and debate. Requirements include a minimum 3.5 GPA, a qualifying ACT score, at least 750 NSDA merit points and demonstrated leadership and character.

Only about 2% of NSDA members receive the honor, making it one of the organization’s most selective recognitions. Pledger is among a limited number of students in Spain Park’s history to achieve the distinction.

In addition to the national honor, Pledger has also qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament this summer alongside her partner, Maggie Parker.

Spain Park students are also collaborating with peers from other schools as part of a team competing for an opportunity to represent the United States in international debate competition.