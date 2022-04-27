Students, teachers of the year honored by chamber

The Shelby County Chamber held their annual Student and Educator of the Year Program at The Grande Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana on April 27.

Educator nominees from elementary, middle/intermediate and high school were recognized, along with academic leaders students, career pathway students and future leaders.

Here is a list of all the nominees, with winners in bold.

Career Pathway Student of the Year

Ethan Gray, Calera

Jessie Holsombeck, Chelsea

Riley Kate Hulsey, Helena (Future Leader Award winner)

Yulliana Gutierrez, Montevallo

Khaled Zuaiter, Oak Mountain

Avery Fuller, Pelham

Cody Blackmon, CTEC

Jackson Glover, Shelby County

Kevin Mbote, Thompson

Shawn Tressillian, Vincent

Academic Leader Student of the Year

Kelly Bush, Calera

Samantha Kennedy, Chelsea

Jacob Ritondo, Helena

Olivia Gilbert, Montevallo

Will Stone, Oak Mountain

Austin Wallace, Pelham

Isaura Hernandez-Landeros, CTEC

Kaili Williams, Shelby County

Abigail McGee, Thompson

Chloe Layton, Vincent

Future Leader Student of the Year

Isaura Hernandez-Landeros, CTEC

Riley Kate Hulsey, Helena

Elementary School Educator of the Year

Dana Janney, Calera

Adalene Symons, Calera Intermediate

Jacqueline Garrett, Chelsea Park

Jackie Killingsworth, Creek View

Emily Vansant, Elvin Hill

Leigh Sullivan, Forest Oaks

Patrick Riley, Helena Elementary

Christy Cordrey, Helena Intermediate

Niki Burke, Inverness

Bre Farmer, Meadow View

Amanda Hyslop, Montevallo

Holly Jones, Mt Laurel

Charelette Smith, Oak Mountain Intermediate

Christina Ferguson, Pelham Oaks

Lisa Murphy, Pelham Ridge

Elizabeth Roberson, Shelby

Julia Lawrence, Thompson Intermediate

McKayla Hester, Vincent

Kerrie Parker, Wilsonville

Middle School Educator of the Year

Allie Carter, Calera

Elizabeth Howard, Chelsea

Elizabeth Birdsong, Columbiana

Samantha Keaney, Helena

Kelley Deason, Linda Nolen Learning Center

Taleria Jackson, Montevallo

Haley Gunnels, Oak Mountain

Charlotte Norris, Pelham Park

Shana Webb, Thompson

Kaylin Knox, Vincent

High School Educator of the Year

Jason Hamlin, Calera

Amy Hann, Chelsea

Melissa Copeland, Helena

Susan Hancock, Montevallo

LaTasha Thomas, New Direction

Vicki Jackson, Oak Mountain

Justin Foster, Pelham

William Blake Ray, CTEC

Rebecca Hicks, Shelby County

McKenzie Wayman, Thompson

Abigail Chappell, Vincent

All of the nominees received a framed certificate, and winners received a cash award in the form of a check.