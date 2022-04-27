Students, teachers of the year honored by chamber

×
The Shelby County Chamber held their annual Student and Educator of the Year Program at The Grande Hall at Old Mill Square in Columbiana on April 27.
Educator nominees from elementary, middle/intermediate and high school were recognized, along with academic leaders students, career pathway students and future leaders.
Here is a list of all the nominees, with winners in bold.
Career Pathway Student of the Year
- Ethan Gray, Calera
- Jessie Holsombeck, Chelsea
- Riley Kate Hulsey, Helena (Future Leader Award winner)
- Yulliana Gutierrez, Montevallo
- Khaled Zuaiter, Oak Mountain
- Avery Fuller, Pelham
- Cody Blackmon, CTEC
- Jackson Glover, Shelby County
- Kevin Mbote, Thompson
- Shawn Tressillian, Vincent
Academic Leader Student of the Year
- Kelly Bush, Calera
- Samantha Kennedy, Chelsea
- Jacob Ritondo, Helena
- Olivia Gilbert, Montevallo
- Will Stone, Oak Mountain
- Austin Wallace, Pelham
- Isaura Hernandez-Landeros, CTEC
- Kaili Williams, Shelby County
- Abigail McGee, Thompson
- Chloe Layton, Vincent
Future Leader Student of the Year
- Isaura Hernandez-Landeros, CTEC
- Riley Kate Hulsey, Helena
Elementary School Educator of the Year
- Dana Janney, Calera
- Adalene Symons, Calera Intermediate
- Jacqueline Garrett, Chelsea Park
- Jackie Killingsworth, Creek View
- Emily Vansant, Elvin Hill
- Leigh Sullivan, Forest Oaks
- Patrick Riley, Helena Elementary
- Christy Cordrey, Helena Intermediate
- Niki Burke, Inverness
- Bre Farmer, Meadow View
- Amanda Hyslop, Montevallo
- Holly Jones, Mt Laurel
- Charelette Smith, Oak Mountain Intermediate
- Christina Ferguson, Pelham Oaks
- Lisa Murphy, Pelham Ridge
- Elizabeth Roberson, Shelby
- Julia Lawrence, Thompson Intermediate
- McKayla Hester, Vincent
- Kerrie Parker, Wilsonville
Middle School Educator of the Year
- Allie Carter, Calera
- Elizabeth Howard, Chelsea
- Elizabeth Birdsong, Columbiana
- Samantha Keaney, Helena
- Kelley Deason, Linda Nolen Learning Center
- Taleria Jackson, Montevallo
- Haley Gunnels, Oak Mountain
- Charlotte Norris, Pelham Park
- Shana Webb, Thompson
- Kaylin Knox, Vincent
High School Educator of the Year
- Jason Hamlin, Calera
- Amy Hann, Chelsea
- Melissa Copeland, Helena
- Susan Hancock, Montevallo
- LaTasha Thomas, New Direction
- Vicki Jackson, Oak Mountain
- Justin Foster, Pelham
- William Blake Ray, CTEC
- Rebecca Hicks, Shelby County
- McKenzie Wayman, Thompson
- Abigail Chappell, Vincent
All of the nominees received a framed certificate, and winners received a cash award in the form of a check.