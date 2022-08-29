Superintendent: School year off to good start

The 2022-23 school year got off to a good start, Shelby County Superintendent Lewis Brooks told the Shelby County Board of Education at its August meeting, which happened to fall on the first day of school.

“I started my day at Helena Middle School and have been to four middle schools so far,” Brooks said. “All the kids seem happy. The teachers and staff members appreciate us having a staggered start, which gives them the opportunity to create better relationships initially and helps students transition a little better.”

Students with last names beginning with A-J started school on Aug. 11, and those with last names beginning with K-Z headed back Aug. 12. All students started attending together on Aug. 15.

On Aug. 9, hundreds of Shelby County Schools employees attended Ignite, a back-to-school kickoff event for employees.

“I'm grateful for the planning committee who put together our Ignite institute day,” Brooks said. “I've gotten a lot of really positive comments, some saying it was the best one ever. Those things don't happen without a great team.”

The board approved changes to compensatory time for employees who work more than 40 hours in a work week to include verbiage that it must be pre-approved by an employee’s supervisor.

Some maintenance people have accrued a fair amount of comp time, and the school district doesn’t want to get into “a situation,” said Joel Dixon, the assistant superintendent of human resources. “You could find yourself where you're not able to operate. Taking comp time has to be cleared through the supervisor to allow us to continue to function as a system.”

The school board also approved regular compensation for permanent and full-time employees who are summoned under subpoena or other legal requirement for job-related reasons.

The school board also approved:

► Bianca McGrew as the new assistant principal for Helena High School

► TEAMS contracts for teachers meeting all criteria

► A change order for a batting practice facility at Shelby County High School that decreased from the original budget by $5,250.

► A change order for the front facade and upgrade project at Elvin Hill Elementary School that decreased $7624 from the original budget.