Superintendents discuss ‘state of the schools’

× Expand Cutline: Lewis Brooks (Shelby County Schools), Dr. Amanda Wilbanks (Alabaster City Schools- representing Dr. Wayne Vickers); Dr. Dee Fowler (Hoover City Schools), and Dr. Chuck Ledbetter (Pelham City Schools) look over questions during the Aug. 31 chamber luncheon where each spoke on the state of their schools. Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle.

The four superintendents in school systems throughout Shelby County gave updates on their respective schools during a luncheon on Aug. 31 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The Shelby Chamber partners with all the schools throughout Shelby County to make sure the students are prepared for the future workforce needs of businesses. Programs include Keeping it Real (12th grade), Communication Matters (11th grade), the Student and Educator of the Year program each spring, a partnership with the Ready to Work Group and 58 INC. with apprenticeship programs and career tech programs.

Dr. Lewis Brooks (Shelby County Schools) Dr. Amanda Wilbanks (Chief Academic Officer for Alabaster City Schools representing Dr. Wayne Vickers), Dr. Dee Fowler (Hoover City Schools), and Dr. Chuck Ledbetter (Pelham City Schools) were in attendance to represent their respective school districts.

Each superintendent began by giving an update on any new initiatives within their school systems and then answered questions from the chamber’s career readiness work group.

Brooks shared that Shelby County Schools are ranked in the top third schools in the state, and that last year, was recognized as only one of two districts in the state as a Science of Reading Spotlight school district and Mt Laurel Elementary was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School. Shelby County Schools had over 1,500 graduates last year who earned over $45 million in scholarships.

Regarding how the school district meets the mental health needs of students, Brooks shared that Shelby Cares is in its fifth year. The program contracts with mental health therapists throughout the county to meet the needs of students.

“No student is involved unless their parents are aware of that. A lot of therapists working with us are former counselors in our district that are now working independently,” Brooks said. It's important to us to make sure we have a vehicle or avenue to make sure we have [those services.]”

Regarding preparing students for post educational experience, Brooks said that Shelby County Schools has increased dual enrollment opportunities in partnership with Jefferson State Community College and is working to increase their career tech programs.

“I want the CTEC program to continue to grow and we are working on other programs to make sure businesses have the opportunities to hire our students,” Brooks said.

Brooks said he had worked for three of the school systems represented at the luncheon, as an administrator in Pelham City Schools and Alabaster City Schools in addition to his role with Shelby County. He said he knows the quality of teachers, leaders, students and parents in those communities.

Dr. Dee Fowler of Hoover City Schools shared that Spain Park and Hoover High have 96% graduation rates, 90% of students are accepted by a college or university and 60% have scholarships with an average of over $38,000.

When responding to a question about teacher shortage and pay/benefits, Fowler said they pay their teachers state metrics, which allows them to attract teachers to their district.

“We’ve been blessed with additional local funds that allow us to have extra teachers in our district,” Fowler said. “We offer additional staff development and were named the fourth best place in the state.”

Fowler added that Hoover was ranked by NICHE as number four in the state as the safest schools and number five as the best school district.