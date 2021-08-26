Superintendents discuss the state of their schools

× Expand Leah Ingram Eagle Dr. Lewis Brooks speaks about the state of Shelby County Schools.

Shelby County’s four superintendents addressed the state of the schools throughout Shelby County during a luncheon presented by The Shelby County Chamber on Aug. 25.

Dr. Wayne Vickers (Alabaster City Schools), Dr. Dee Fowler (Hoover City Schools), Dr. Scott Coefield (Pelham City Schools) and Dr. Lewis Brooks (Shelby County Schools) each gave a brief update on their schools then answered random questions chosen by the chamber’s work groups.

Shelby County Schools

Staff certified (1607), Non-certified (1195)

Student enrollment: 20,689

2021 graduation rate: 95%

“We recently launched a new strategic planning process,” Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks said. “Our leadership team is working on the next steps moving forward for our district.”

He said priorities include innovation, community partnerships, recruitment and retention of employees along with leadership development are some of the top priorities for Shelby County Schools.

SCS will soon launch a capital campaign of $41 million for renovations and upgrades to buildings across our district, especially in Chelsea, Calera and Helena. They have other plans already approved by the state, but are waiting until construction prices come down to begin those.

“Parent engagement is extremely important in our school district and we plan to host PTO forums, relaunch the All-Pro Dad initiative among other things to give parent groups the opportunity to share concerns for their specific communities,” he said.

Brooks thanked the chamber and 58INC for the summer career corp program that allowed educators to be placed with companies to learn more about the career options and bring those back to their students.

In regard to the role remote learning will play in the next academic year and beyond, Brooks said that it is not what’s best for the students.

“I think every school system superintendent from what we’ve experienced, we realize that our students being in front of a teacher is the most important thing. It speaks to the quality of teachers we have in our districts represented here and I think it speaks to what education is truly about.”

Hoover City Schools:

Staff certified (1190) Non-certified (700)

Student enrollment: 13,6000

2021 graduation rate: 94%

New Hoover superintendent, Dr. Dee Fowler has been on the job since July 1. He said he has been visiting the schools and seen a lot of children who are happy to be at school to learn and be with their friends. He has also seen a lot of happy staff who are caring for them during this difficult situation.

“We will work our dead level best to love your children, to educate them and to prepare your children for a brighter future,” Fowler said. “I speak about academics, fine art, athletics, finance and what we’re doing in our district to give back to the community and the community service of our children. I think it's essential that we do that. I promise you that we will love your children and do everything we can to protect your children.”

Fowler mentioned the two open work sessions the Hoover Board of Education held in July and allowed anyone who wanted to voice their opinions the opportunity to do so.

He also mentioned the Career Connections Center (RC3) where students can take a variety of skilled trade and other trade classes to get them college and career ready.

Alabaster City Schools

Staff certified (550) Non-certified (354)

Student enrollment: 6,219

2021 graduation rate: 97%

Superintendent Dr. Wayne Vickers said their 2021 college and career readiness is 97% which matches their 97% graduation rate.

“We are an example of a district wanting more for students and families and achieving what many thought was impossible,” he said.

For families moving into Shelby County, Vickers said the schools are the cornerstone of the Alabaster community and there is very strong community support and involvement at the schools.

He said many students moved out of virtual and back into the classroom last year and he believes the best place for students to learn is in the classroom.

Pelham City Schools

Staff certified (262) Non-certified (147)

Student enrollment: 3,394

2021 graduation rate: 93%

Superintendent Dr. Scott Cofield said he is proud of the very high achieving school systems in Pelham.

“Five years ago, we talked about five year goals and I feel good we have accomplished those,” he said. “We have a solid foundation related to finances, with well over two months of reserves. Our facilities are top notch with our four schools, two of them brand new.”

They are already preparing for future growth and plan to acquire property to build a new school in the next seven or eight years.

When asked what lessons he learned from the previous pandemic academic year, he responded, “I can have just as many people praying and thanking me as telling me to go to hell.” He said that none of the superintendents are qualified to be a health officer and believes there should be a central command and control during situations like COVID and believes if this had happened in a time where the country was not so divided, things may have been different."