Ten Chelsea students pass CPTC exam

Ten Chelsea High School Healthcare Academy students recently passed the National Health Career Association CPCT (Certified Patient Care Technician) exam, exceeding the national exam pass rate and earning their first set of healthcare credentials.

They are now certified PCT's and are prepared to start internship rotations at Shelby Baptist Medical Center and Heart South Cardiovascular Group in January.

The new CPTC's are: Taylor Land, Ava Tumlin, Jessie Holsombeck, Rylee Speed, Grier Reid, Chloe Maliska, Nia Cummings, Jenna Grace Williams, Marin McCulla and Mya Wells, CPCT

"I'm super proud of two of our health care programs at CTEC and Chelsea High School," said Julie Godfrey, Career and Technical Education Supervisor at CTEC. "The students have a higher pass rate for PCT than the average pass rate. This invaluable experience truly gives them real world experience and prepares them for their next steps in life."

Andrea Maddox teaches the program at Chelsea High School.