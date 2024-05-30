Two Hoover teachers named finalists for Presidential Excellence in Teaching Awards

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover City Schools. Melody Greene, a teacher at Berry Middle School, at left, is one of three Alabama finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science Teaching. Ashley Dark, a teacher at Gwin Elementary, at right, is one of three finalists for the Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics Teaching.

Two teachers from Hoover City Schools recently were selected to be among six finalists from Alabama for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching this year.

Berry Middle School’s Melody Greene was selected as one of three finalists in the science category, while Ashley Dark from Gwin Elementary School was chosen as one of three finalists in the mathematics category.

Other finalists in the science category are Maegan Gayle at Hutchens Elementary in Mobile and Mary Brennan at Pelham Oaks Elementary in Pelham. Other finalists in mathematics are Heather Hurt at Vestavia Hills Elementary East and Shandra Upchurch at Riverton Elementary in Huntsville.

There typically are 60 to 75 teachers from Alabama nominated for this award each year, and only two will be selected, said Charlene Dindo, a retired teacher who won the science award in 2001 and now works as the mentor director for the program for the Alabama Department of Education.

Greene, Dark and the other finalists now forward information about themselves to the National Science Foundation, which administers the award program for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

A team from the the National Science Foundation will review the applications and make a recommendation to the White House, which will make the final decision, Dindo said.

Greene said being named a finalist for this award is an extreme honor. “I have worked and continue to work with amazing educators in our state in the fields of math and science," she said in a news release. "Anytime we can spotlight extraordinary things happening in our classrooms, it is to be celebrated. I love what I do each day."

Greene said it’s remarkable to see students excel as they use their gifts and talents, and being a finalist for this award is a celebration of these things.

“I know without a doubt that I am called to the classroom to encourage students in their journey to realize that they are smarter than they ever dreamed,” Greene said. “My passion is to cheer kids on and create a magical education experience that encourages kids to come back each day ready to learn, take risks and be a part of a classroom community.”

Dark expressed surprise and excitement at becoming a finalist.

"Being a finalist for the award is extremely meaningful,” she said in a news release. “I know that there are many high-quality teachers in our state, so to be among the nominated is a privilege. It truly is an honor to be one of the finalists and to receive recognition for the hard work that goes into perfecting your craft.”

Dark said her relationships with her students inspire and fuel her passion for education.

“Seeing that relationship lead to academic as well as personal growth brings me so much joy,” she said.

Dark was Teacher of the Year for Gwin in the 2016-17 school year, and Greene was Teacher of ther Year for Greystone Elementary the same year and went on to be named the Elementary Teacher of the Year for the entire Hoover school district that year.