Two Oak Mountain Schools damaged, will switch to remote learning March 29

Two of the schools in the Oak Mountain community sustained extensive damage during Thursday's tornadoes: Oak Mountain Elementary and Oak Mountain Middle.

On Monday, March 29, students in these two schools will transition to remote learning until further notice, as damage assessments and repairs are made.

Resources are available to support families through efforts at Oak Mountain High School and various churches in the community.

Additionally, students at Oak Mountain Elementary School will have the opportunity to pick up meals at Oak Mountain Intermediate School, and students at Oak Mountain Middle School will have the opportunity to pick up meals at Oak Mountain High School.