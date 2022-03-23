UM adds Hospitality and Tourism concentration options

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. The University of Montevallo has been named one of the most picturesque college campuses in the South by Southern Living magazine.

The University of Montevallo Family and Consumer Sciences Department will offer a new hospitality and tourism concentration beginning this fall.

Dr. Donna Bell, associate professor of family consumer sciences, said the hospitality and tourism concentration will be an optional group of classes offered to students majoring in family and consumer sciences.

“We’re creating this because hospitality and tourism is a big industry in the state of Alabama,” Bell said. “From sporting events, conferences, conventions, outdoor parks and recreations and lodging around the state, it’s just a growing industry. Even pre-COVID-19, there was a need for individuals in all areas of the industry. We strive to prepare our students to be successful in all of those areas in this state and worldwide.”

The concentration, which was approved in January, includes a total of seven new classes and three existing classes. Some of the courses are hospitality industry, travel and tourism, event planning, convention and trade shows, lodging operations and professional hospitality management. These will be taken in addition to FCS core classes.

“Family and Consumer Sciences is a multidisciplinary field with myriad career opportunities for students,” said Dr. Courtney C. Bentley, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Through carefully curated partnerships and strong faculty engagement, the program will ensure students benefit from the growing ‘foodie’ scene in Birmingham as well as highly reputed travel destinations across the state.”

“Building on our strong foundation in the liberal arts as well as the FCS core, this concentration ensures our students will be uniquely prepared for success in industry and life."

To apply, visit montevallo.edu/apply.