UM opening new community counseling and wellness clinic

Mike Grainger at the groundbreaking in May 2022 in preparation of renovations to Sims House for the opening of the clinic. Photo courtesy of University of Montevallo.

The University of Montevallo will host a grand opening for the new Grainger Community Counseling and Wellness Clinic on Friday, Feb. 17 at Sims House at 2 p.m. The location is 1045 Middle St., Montevallo.

The clinic is a free, mental health clinic open to the public designed to meet the needs of Montevallo and other Shelby County communities. It also serves as a training facility for graduate students in the final clinical phase of their studies in UM’s counseling program.

The clinic features four therapy rooms, included two general therapy rooms, one wholly dedicated to group therapy for those who’ve lost their spouse, children or parents, and a dedicated play therapy room for children to help them process emotions in a safe way using something that comes naturally to them, play.

Tele-mental health, which is virtual counseling through a virtual video platform, is also available through the clinic.

Graduate students specializing in clinical mental health, school counseling and couples and family counseling provide the clinic’s counseling services. Counseling services are offered to individuals ages 5 and older. Sessions generally last between 30 and 45 minutes. Childcare is available during counseling sessions for those who need it if scheduled ahead of time.

The clinic offers modified hours Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., to meet the needs of the community. To make an appointment, email communitycounseling@montevallo.edu, or call 205-665-6377. The clinic’s address is Sims House, 1045 Middle St., Montevallo, AL 35115.