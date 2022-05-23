UM to host summer camps

× Expand Photo courtesy of Neal Wagner. The University of Montevallo was ranked as the top-ranked public regional university in Alabama.

The University of Montevallo will host a number of youth summer camps on its campus in June.

Registration is now open for the following opportunities:

Bass Fishing Camp

The UM fishing team, reigning Bass Pro Shops School of the Year, will host a four-day Bass Fishing Camp June 20-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at the Bearden House Outdoor Scholars Lodge located at 855 Shelby St., Montevallo, AL 35115.

The camp is for rising kindergarteners through sixth graders. Campers will learn how to cast, about baits and lures, knot tying, fishing-related electronics and bass tournament preparation. They’ll put their skills to the test at University Lake and surrounding creeks.

Campers are responsible for bringing their own fishing equipment – no more than two rods per camper – and lunch daily. Thirty spots are available at a cost of $250 per child. To register, contact Adam Carroll, team captain of the Montevallo fishing team, at acarrol6@forum.montevallo.edu.

Ebenezer’s Explorers Day Camps

UM’s Environmental Education Program is hosting Ebenezer’s Explorers Day Camp on various dates in June for kindergarteners through eighth graders.

Campers will explore nature through hands-on STEM activities and games, and go on field trips to Ebenezer Swamp Ecological Preserve, the James Wylie Shepherd Observatory, UM Organic Community Garden and University Lake.

Lunch and snacks are provided. Campers are responsible for bringing a backpack, water bottle, bug spray, sunscreen, close-toed shoes that can get muddy, raincoat, light jacket, pen/pencil and a notebook.

The camp age groups and dates are:

· Kinder Kestrals for rising kindergarten through second-grade students, June 6-10.

· Nature Nauts for rising third through fifth-grade students, June 13-17.

· Wild Wetlanders for rising sixth through eighth-grade students, June 20-24.

Camp hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily with optional aftercare from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. for the entire week for an additional $50. The price is $275 per week. Register here.

Young Musicians’ Camp

The University of Montevallo Department of Music welcomes middle and high school-aged choir, band, orchestra, piano, strings, guitar students and aspiring music technologists to campus for the 17th annual Young Musicians’ Camp June 19-24.The one-week, overnight camp experience combines musical instruction with the fun and friendship of summer camp. A variety of ensemble and master-class experiences are conducted by internationally recognized UM music faculty and guest artists. Evening activities include swimming, field sports, cook-outs, movies and recitals.

Individual private instruction is also available in guitar, voice, piano and all traditional band and orchestra instruments.Participants should be between the ages of 11-18, able to read music and have completed at least one year of study in a school band, orchestra, choir, guitar class, piano class, or have taken private lessons outside of school. Experience in music technology is not required.Camp cost is $395 for double-occupancy rooms and $495 for single-occupancy rooms. The cost includes rooms, buffet-style meals, instruction by University faculty, instructional materials, admittance to evening activities and a camp T-shirt. A $100 deposit is required for online or mail-in registration. Register at YMC Online Registration.

Montevallo Women’s Basketball Camps

The University of Montevallo women’s basketball coaching staff is hosting Montevallo Women’s Basketball Camps on UM’s campus.

Elite Camp is for grades seventh through 11th. This camp will be held June 11-12, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, at the Robert McChesney Student Activity Center on UM’s campus. Cost is $100. Register here.

Kids Camp is for grades first through sixth from June 13-16, from 8 a.m. to noon daily. The camp will take place at the Robert McChesney Student Activity Center. Cost is $150. Register here.

Team Camp is for high school girls basketball teams June 17-18, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The camp will take place at the Robert McChesney Student Activity Center. The camp guarantees two varsity games and one junior varsity game each day. Cost is $350 per team. Register here.