University of Montevallo named College of Distinction for 13th consecutive year

The University of Montevallo has been named a 2024-2025 College of Distinction, marking the 13th consecutive year that the institution has earned this recognition.

This honor highlights UM’s commitment to providing an exceptional undergraduate education and fostering student success.

“The University appreciates very much this recognition, which reflects our unique identity and the commitment of our outstanding faculty and staff,” said UM president Dr. John W. Stewart III. “Designation as a College of Distinction for 13 years in a row is indicative of an institution putting students first.”Montevallo was also recognized as a 2024-2025 Alabama College of Distinction and 2024-2025 Public University College of Distinction.

Alongside these institution-wide awards, UM has also received specific recognition for the Stephens College of Business, the College of Education & Human Development, its career development initiatives for undergraduate students and its commitment to supporting military-related students and employees.

“We are so impressed to see how Montevallo brings life to the traditional undergraduate experience,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer at Colleges of Distinction. “With a welcoming community, an immersive curriculum and strong support networks, UM is undoubtedly nurturing the growth of tomorrow’s leaders.”

Since its founding in 2000, Colleges of Distinction has awarded schools for their successful implementation of high-impact educational practices and hands-on learning. Unlike traditional ranking systems based on numerical data, its rigorous selection process involves in-depth research and detailed interviews with the institutions, accepting only those that adhere to the four distinctions:

Engaged students: Providing opportunities that encourage students to make the most of their education

Great teaching: Encouraging an atmosphere of exciting thought and action, led by professors who care about helping students learn to think for themselves

Vibrant community: Offering activities and events that help students keep on learning even after the books are closed

Successful outcomes: Producing alumni who are prepared for anything, from graduation and beyond

As a College of Distinction, Montevallo has demonstrated excellence in each of these categories, providing students with a well-rounded, practical education that prepares them for successful careers and lives.Visit montevallo.edu for more information.