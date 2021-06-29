Hoover chamber gives out $17K in scholarships to 4 students

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. Winners of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2021 scholarships were, from left, Chloe Bishop and Augusta Jones of Hoover High School, Tyler Waugh of Briarwood Christian High School and Jada Williams of Spain Park High School.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce recently awarded four students with college scholarships totaling $17,000.

The chamber gave out a $5,000 scholarship to Spain Park High School senior Jada Williams in honor of Bill and Gail Powell. Bill Powell was the chamber’s executive director for 22 years before retiring at the end of 2017, and he and his wife contribute $1,000 toward this scholarship each year.

The chamber also gave out three $4,000 scholarships to Hoover High’s Chloe Bishop and Augusta Jones and Briarwood Christian High School’s Tyler Waugh.

Scholarship applications were open to employees of chamber members or employees of the city of Hoover, or their children. The winners were chosen based on academic achievement, financial need and contributions to the community, and they were honored at the chamber’s May luncheon at the Hoover Country Club.

Here’s a bit more about each of the recipients, according to information provided by the chamber:

Jada Williams

Williams attends both Spain Park High School and the Riverchase Career Connection Center. She maintained a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the fall as a pre-med major. She has volunteered with several organizations and activities, including YouthServe, a vacation Bible school and at an adult day care facility. At Spain Park, Williams participated in the Health Science Academy, Health Occupations Students of America and Key Club. She also was the editor for the school newspaper club and captain of the varsity dance team.

Chloe Bishop

Bishop has maintained a GPA over 4.0 at Hoover High and plans to attend the University of Alabama to study marketing and nonprofits. She has volunteered with numerous organizations, including Hoover Helps, Hoover City Schools Foundation, Hoover Belles, Hoover High School Wellness Committee and Hope for Autumn Foundation, which assists families battling childhood cancer. Bishop also was a Birmingham Heart Guild Sweetheart, a community service position affiliated with the American Heart Association.

Augusta Jones

Jones maintained a 4.0 GPA at Hoover High and plans to attend Auburn University and study business administration. She founded Ravenous Pixie Pickles in her kitchen with her father and used a portion of the proceeds to benefit Camp Smile-A-Mile. She has volunteered with the Hoover City Schools Foundation, Hoover Juniorettes, Hope for Autumn Foundation board, Exceptional Foundation and Aldridge Gardens’ children’s summer camp. Jones also served as president of the Hoover High Student Government Association.

Tyler Waugh

Waugh maintained a 4.5 GPA at Briarwood Christian High School and plans to be part of the pre-med program within the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Honors Program and play on the UAB baseball team. Waugh has volunteered with the Miracle League, Alabama Teen Court, Alabama Leadership Forum, Night to Shine Tim Tebow Foundation and Lincoln Village Homeless Foundation in Huntsville. He is a member of the National Honor Society and was the 2020 male winner of the Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholarship for Alabama based on accomplishments in sports, his school and community.