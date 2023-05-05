Shelby County educator recognized as a Women in American History by the Alabama Society of DAR

× Expand Beverly Hall

Beverly Jean Stewart Hall joined other women in Alabama being recognized as a Women in American History at the 2023 State Conference held at the Auburn Conference Center this year.

Hall began her career as a teacher at the Kate Duncan Smith School (NSDAR School) in Grant, Alabama and later continued her career in education in Shelby County, Alabama. In Shelby County, Mr. Hall moved on to administration, as principal of the Center for Exceptional Children and Shelby County High School.

Redbook magazine recognized the school as the most improved in the nation and later Shelby County High School was recognized as one of best academic schools in Alabama.

Her leadership roles include President of Shelby County Principals' Association; President of Shelby County Retired Educators’ Association; first female high school principal in Shelby County; first woman to serve on a City Council (Pelham) in Shelby County; educational consultant; member of Southern Association of Schools and Colleges; and was listed in "Who’s Who of American Women."

Hall has been a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution for almost fifty years.

"She has contributed so much to our Shelby County Chapter and has been a true trail blazer for women here in Shelby County and in Alabama” said David Lindsay Chapter Regent, Stella Tipton.

The David Lindsay Chapter members along with Members Neville Peacock and Audra White were responsible for surprising Hall as she is now recognized alongside other special women here in Alabama.

Other notable Alabama women to have been recognized by ASDAR as "Women in American History" are Fran McKee (Rear Admiral, Retired, USN) who received her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from University of Alabama and one of the first women to attend the Naval War College and Mother Angelica who founded EWTN at Irondale.