10u pitcher fires perfect game

× Expand Photo courtesy of Austin Trammell Levi Trammell plays for the 10u Cubs in the Heardmont Park Rec League, and recently threw a perfect game. Photo courtesy of Austin Trammell.

Levi Trammell was pitcher perfect on that day.

Trammell, who plays for the 10-and-under Cubs on the Heardmont Park Rec League baseball team, retired all 12 batters he faced in a recent game.

The first batter of the game was retired, as second baseman Brayden Pate made a running catch to set the tone. Trammell took care of the rest, striking out the final 11 batters in a 16-0 win.

Trammell's team is coached by Clay Brunson.

Making the accomplishment even more unique, Trammell's dad, Austin, also threw a four-inning perfect game during his youth baseball days.

However, Levi topped his dad with more strikeouts in his perfect performance.