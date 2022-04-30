2022 Regions Tradition golf back to pre-COVID format

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. PGA pro golfer Ernie Els tees-off at Hole 1 during the NCR Celebrity Pro-Am at the 2021 Regions Tradition tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Founders Course in Hoover on May 5.

The Regions Tradition, the first of five major championships on the PGA Tour Champions schedule for the best golfers age 50 and older, is coming back full steam in 2022 at the Greystone Golf and Country Club.

This year’s championship event is set for May 11-15 and will have no limitations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, said George Shaw, the tournament director for the Bruno Event Team.

The pandemic led to the tournament’s cancellation in 2020, and last year, crowds were limited, and numerous aspects of the tournament were modified. The corporate skyboxes and tents were eliminated, and players were kept in “bubbles” to limit contact with spectators. There also was a “no autographs” policy in place.

But this year, all of that is gone, and the tournament will be back in pre-COVID-19 fashion, Shaw said. There will be no masks required and no social distancing restrictions, he said.

Getting accurate attendance for the tournament is tricky because there are so many homes along the golf course, but organizers estimated last year’s crowd was probably in the 50,000+ range for the week, compared to a normal crowd of 80,000 to 85,000, Shaw said.

2022 Regions Tradition

WHERE: Greystone Golf & Country Club

WHEN: May 11-15

TICKETS: $25/day; children 18 and younger free with ticketed adult

WEB: regionstradition.com

Most of that was due to COVID-19, he said. Some people still weren’t getting out and about yet, and a lot of companies still were not entertaining clients at events, he said. Last year’s attendance also could have been hampered by the conclusion of the tournament being on Mother’s Day weekend, he said. This year, the tournament is the week after Mother’s Day.

There will be four rounds of championship play on Thursday through Sunday, with the gates opening at 8 a.m. each day and play beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Seventy-eight golfers are scheduled to participate, including Bernhard Langer, Ernie Els, Fred Couples, Retief Goosen, Vijay Singh, Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke, Kenny Perry, Miguel Angel Jimenez, David Toms, Mike Weir and Tom Lehman.

Celebrities scheduled to participate in the pro-am Wednesday include: Alabama football coach Nick Saban; Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin; Georgia football coach Kirby Smart; Auburn, NFL and Major League Baseball star Bo Jackson; Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats; Auburn and NBA star Charles Barkley; R.E.M. band member Mike Mills; chef Chris Hastings; former pro baseball players George Brett and Dale Murphy; Widespread Panic lead singer John Bell; country singer Riley Green; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey; TV and radio personality Paul Finebaum; Birmingham Stallions coach Skip Holtz; and journalist and radio show host Clay Travis.

The total purse for this year’s tournament is $2.5 million, with $375,000 going to the winner, Shaw said.

Over the past 30 years, the Regions Tradition has raised more than $20 million for charities, including about $1.3 million last year, Shaw said. The primary charity beneficiary is Children’s of Alabama hospital.

Country and folk rock singer Corey Smith is scheduled to play a concert at the 10th hole green after play ends on Saturday, which is expected to be about 4 p.m.

Tickets are $25 per day, and children age 18 and younger get in free with a ticketed adult.

Free parking and shuttle service is available in Meadow Brook Corporate Park at 300 Corporate Parkway Wednesday through Friday and at 2600 Corporate Drive Saturday and Sunday.