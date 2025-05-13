2025 Regions Tradition celebrity pro-am to bring out the stars Wednesday

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Georgia head coach Kirby Smart tees-off at hole 1 during the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am round, benefitting Children’s of Alabama, at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney.

The 2025 Regions Tradition presented by Coca-Cola Drummond Company Celebrity Pro-Am takes place this Wednesday, May 14, at Greystone Golf & Country Club.

The first tee time for the pro-am is at 7:10 a.m., and the celebrities and their pros continue teeing off in the morning on the No. 1 tee until 9 a.m. There is one celebrity-pro pairing scheduled for the afternoon at 12:40 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

Tee Times (No. 1 Tee):

7:10 a.m. — UAB football coach Trent Dilfer and golf professional Kenny Perry

7:50 a.m. — Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats and golf pro Steve Stricker

8 a.m. — former Auburn and NFL running and Major League Baseball player Bo Jackson, and golf pro Darren Clarke

8:10 a.m. — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze and golf pro David Toms

8:20 a.m. — Georgia football coach Kirby Smart, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and golf pro Davis Love III

8:30 a.m. — former Alabama and NFL quarterback and now sports commentator Greg McElroy, former Alabama and NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron, singer and former American Idol winner Taylor Hicks, and golf pro Tom Lehman

8:40 a.m. — Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer and golf pro Ernie Els

8:50 a.m. — former Alabama football coach Nick Saban, former Auburn and NBA basketball star Charles Barkley and golf pro Stewart Cink

9 a.m. — Country music singers Riley Green and Jamey Johnson, U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville and golf pro John Daly

12:40 p.m. — UFL Executive Vice President Daryl Johnston and golf pro Corey Pavin

Tickets are available for $30 at regionstradition.com. Kids 15 and under get in free.