Change abounds as teams enter new volleyball season

× 1 of 4 Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Briarwood’s Mia Wilson (10) serves in a match against Gardendale at Briarwood Christian School on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. × 2 of 4 Expand Kyle Parmley Oak Mountain Volleyball Oak Mountain's Aubrie Lay (9) hits during a match between Oak Mountain and Tuscaloosa County on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, at Oak Mountain High School. Photo by Kyle Parmley. × 3 of 4 Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Cailyn Kyes (12) celebrates with her teammates after blocking a hit during a match against Chelsea in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 4 Expand Erin Nelson Photo by Erin Nelson Chelsea’s Cara Belcher (14) sets the ball during a match against Spain Park in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament at Oak Mountain High School on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

As the high school volleyball season nears, the word “change” resonates soundly with the programs at Briarwood, Chelsea, Oak Mountain and Spain Park. Three of those teams have new coaches, and three are also moving down in classification this year.

Jags embracing new challenge

Spain Park High School’s volleyball program has ascended to be one of the most respected in the state under coach Kellye Bowen.

Bowen is now at Jasper, and Justin Kisor is the new leader at Spain Park. He and his wife, Ashley, inherit a program in good standing, looking to help the Jags take another positive step in 2024.

Kisor comes to Spain Park from Fort Payne, where he led the Wildcats to the Class 6A state tournament in 2023, taking the program from 18 wins in his first year to 38 last year.

He has high hopes for his 2024 team at Spain Park, which features three seniors in Alexa Benda, Reagan Gilbert and Grayson Hyde.

Benda recently played in the AHSAA North-South All-Star Game in Montgomery in July, as one of the top rising seniors in the state. Gilbert has long been one of the top outside hitters in the area, and Hyde is moving to the right side after previously playing in the middle.

Kisor has given the keys for the offense to junior setter Cailyn Kyes. He prefers to run a system where the setter is given plenty of responsibility, and he believes Kyes has more than proven capable of handling that so far.

Benda will be a force in the middle, with Ja’Niyah Mosley also at that position. On the outside, Gilbert will be joined by junior Bea Wiggins. On the back row, eighth grader Camdyn Kyes has earned the libero position at the season’s outset.

Phu Vo is a defensive specialist who will also play on the back row, and Kisor also mentioned Hollyn Oliver as a versatile front row player. Peyton Harrington and Ayu Sudarsana will also be in the mix for playing time for the Jags.

Even though Spain Park dropped down to Class 6A this fall, things certainly don’t get any easier for the Jags. They are now playing in an area consisting of Pelham, Helena and Chelsea, three programs that have equally high expectations.

Lions laying groundwork for success

Chris Camper is making his return to the high school level two years after retiring from Hoover, where he won the 2020 Class 7A state championship.

He is blending goals of short-term competitiveness with a long-term vision of dynasty.

There will be more spoken about the future plans of the Lions in the coming months and years. This fall, Briarwood will be competing in Class 5A, and Camper believes this team is ready to make its mark after seeing them work over the summer.

Experienced players like Julie Roberts, Leighton Hendley, Clara Crawford and Sophia Seale give the Lions the offensive punch to compete with anyone they play.

The person in charge of getting those hitters the ball will be Mia Wilson, the lone senior and team captain.

“It’s been really great,” Wilson said. “Coach Camper is pushing us to be the best we can be in practice, and ultimately that turns out well in games.”

Peyton Gibbins will also play in the middle with Crawford, while Claire Anderson, Stella Meeks, Livi Reebals, Julia Thompson, Sara Tripp, Saylor Eighmy and Ava Doss are all competing for playing time this fall.

“We want to be a volleyball program that matches the standard of excellence that Briarwood has,” Camper said. “We want people to look at our program as it’s the best academic and volleyball combination in the state.”

Hornets eager to make statement

The pieces are in place for the Chelsea volleyball team to have a tremendous season. The Hornets return plenty of quality experience and have a group of seniors who have won many matches over the course of their careers.

But whether through an ill-timed dip in performance, injuries or a combination of both, they have struggled to advance as deep into the playoffs over the last couple years.

If Chelsea can avoid those things this year, big things are possible. The Hornets have dropped down to Class 6A but will play in a tough area with Spain Park, Pelham and Helena.

“Our biggest strength is the experience of the girls that will be on the court,” Chelsea head coach Jamie Gill said.

There are eight seniors on this team, led by outside hitter and Texas Tech University commit Lauren Buchanan, who has starred on the team since her freshman year. Kaleigh Hall is a powerful middle hitter, Reagan Sartin is a steady libero and Cara Belcher is the team’s setter and a commit to University of Virginia at Wise. Those four will serve as the team captains this fall.

“The experience in pressure moments will help us this season,” Belcher said.

Presley Durham and Payton Walker are defensive specialists, while right-sider Lila Willett rounds out the senior class.

Alexis Rudolph has come on strong as an outside hitter and is in line for a big year. Katie Spencer will be a capable middle for the Hornets, while Sophia Bagley, Claire Casey, Aly Davis and Olivia Bachus are all defensive players. Kaylin Crowell is an additional setter.

Eagles coach, players ready to step up

Oak Mountain volleyball has been a steady beacon of competitive play for the last few years under coach Grace Burgess.

Burgess returned to her alma mater to take over the Homewood program, and the Eagles hired Anna Claire Harris to take over.

Harris has jumped on board, eager to help Oak Mountain continue its winning ways.

The Eagles have three seniors this season. Middle blocker Aubrie Lay has established herself as one of the team’s top players. Defensive specialist Bennett Renstrom is ready to make an impact on the back row. Ava Tucker is out on the right side.

Then, there is a group of nine juniors. Not many of them have significant varsity experience, but the benefit is that much of the group has played together since middle school.

Caroline Whitehurst will be a key player for the Eagles, playing all the way around. Bekah Arledge is a strong outside hitter. Caroline Spence can play on the right side or the middle, while Katie McClellan is a consistent player on the right side.

Kate Gordon and Betsy Smith are setters that will run the Oak Mountain offense.

Lily Kerr, Claire Connell and Anaya Patel are defensive players, with Patel earning the libero spot heading into the season.

Coming from Curry, Harris sees many parallels in her ascent to a 7A program, much like the girls on her team jumping up from JV to the varsity team and being counted on.

“There’s a lot of talent with this group. I’m super excited to see how they continue to develop, but also hold each other accountable as well,” Harris said.