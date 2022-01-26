3 Lions, 3 Eagles land on all-state football team

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith (9) runs the football during a game against Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 8 at Heardmont Park in Birmingham. Smith capped off a brilliant high school career with a first-team selection to the Class 7A all-state football team, compiled by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

Following the 2021 high school football season, three players each from Briarwood and Oak Mountain were selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s all-state team.

Oak Mountain quarterback Evan Smith capped off a brilliant high school career with a first-team selection to the Class 7A list. Alex Moorer and Haddon Stubbs from Briarwood were named to the second team of the 6A list, while Briarwood’s Christopher Vizzina and Oak Mountain’s Gavin Nelson and Corbitt Grundhoefer were all named honorable mention.

Smith was named to the first team as an athlete, thanks to his contributions to all three phases of the game for Oak Mountain this season. He has been primarily used as a quarterback, but also played cornerback and returned kickoffs this fall.

Smith passed and rushed for more than 1,000 yards. He rushed for 1,110 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground, while completing 83-of 153 passes for 1,184 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also returned five kicks and made 7 tackles on defense.

Smith helped propel the Oak Mountain program to the second round of the playoffs for the second straight year, as the Eagles notched a 7-5 record in back-to-back seasons.

Moorer was the top offensive lineman for a Briarwood team that put together a spectacular season. The Lions went 10-2, winning a playoff game for the seventh straight year. Moorer started at center for three years and paved the way for a Briarwood rushing attack that gained nearly 2,000 yards. He also registered 45 pancakes for the year.

Stubbs made the team as a second-team punter, but also made plenty of contributions as a linebacker. He combined for 99 tackles on the year, with 9 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. He forced four fumbles and broke up two passes as well. As a punter, he averaged 36 yards over 26 punts.

Oak Mountain’s defense was led in part by Nelson and Grundhoefer this season. The Eagles played some of the top offenses in the state down the stretch, but over the first half of the season, they held four of their first seven opponents to single digits.

Nelson racked up 96 total tackles on the year, with a whopping 15 tackles for loss and 6 sacks. Grundhoefer finished with 84 tackles and 4 tackles for loss. He also had an exceptional game against Spain Park, as he intercepted three passes in a single contest.

Vizzina, one of the fastest rising quarterback prospects in the country, had a strong junior year as a dual-threat player. He racked up 34 touchdowns on the season, 16 of them on the ground and 18 through the air. He rushed for 649 yards and completed 147-of-209 passes for 2,247 yards.