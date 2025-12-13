Back when: Briarwood’s first state title

× Expand Newspapers.com Briarwood’s first state title A story in the Birmingham Post-Herald celebrates wide receiver Tim Castille.

In 1998, Briarwood Christian claimed its first-ever AHSAA football championship — and did it with an eighth-grader lighting up the scoreboard.

The Lions capped a perfect 15-0 season with a dominant 56-14 win over Randolph County at Legion Field. Wide receiver and return specialist Tim Castille, just 13 years old, stole the spotlight. Castille returned a punt 68 yards for a touchdown and later caught a 61-yard pass from quarterback Jeff Flannery to extend the Lions’ halftime lead.

“I caught the ball and I ran outside,” Castille said. “I was hoping they would over-pursue outside and I just ran outside.”

Coach Fred Yancey praised the young star’s poise and maturity, crediting the Castille family’s faith and discipline.

“As they rely on the leading of the Lord,” Yancey said, “I believe God will give Tim and his family the wisdom they need.”

On defense, Matthew Forester returned a fumble 62 yards for a score. Today, he’s the Lions’ head coach — leading the same program he helped put on the map.