Season preview: Lions set to take 5A by storm

If history repeats itself, the next few years are set up very nicely for the Briarwood Christian School football team.

After a four-year run in Class 6A, the Lions have dropped back down to 5A in the latest round of Alabama High School Athletic Association reclassification. The last time Briarwood moved from 6A to 5A, the Lions won a combined 26 games over the next two years, finishing as the state runner-up in 2017.

The AHSAA uses a multiplier when categorizing private schools, meaning Briarwood was the smaller school in nearly every game it played as a 6A school.

While the Lions are no longer punching up in weight class this fall in their new region, the competition will by no means be easy. And on their own sideline, there is always the challenge of making the pieces fit together so that the 2024 campaign is a successful one.

“The expectation every year is you want to play in the state championship game,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester, who enters his sixth year leading the program. “None of that changes whether you’re in 5A or 6A. Let’s focus on being the best team Briarwood can be.”

OFFENSE

One of the key pieces for Briarwood to utilize is Luke Reynolds, arguably the best football player on the field no matter which side of the ball he plays on.

He emerged as one of the top running backs in the region last year after primarily playing linebacker the first few games. This year, Forester’s challenge will be to balance his workload, since he is a key player on both units.

The emergence of Eli Thompson and Gavin Gurtis, who each had strong springs, could allow the Lions to avoid relying so heavily on Reynolds out of the backfield.

The Lions will have a new quarterback following the graduation of Josh Thompson. Brayden Robertson and Charles Dedmon have been competing for the job throughout the summer.

“We’re not scared of a quarterback battle, we had one last year,” Forester said. “We’re going to need both guys to be meaningful contributors on this year’s team, and they’ll both have plays that matter this season.”

Up front, Carter Fountain is moving to left tackle and Barnabas Karanja at center gives Briarwood two returning linemen. Look for Knox Jones and Tanner Hutson to likely step into starting roles, with the likes of Hank Freeman, Chris Davis, Moses Caldwell, Hudson Parker and Austin Johnson to compete for spots.

The receiving corps is seasoned, with guys like John Paul Harbor and Britt Wagoner back for their senior years. Ben McNulty is back from injury, giving the Lions three playmakers with plenty of experience. Chance Freeman, Garrett Cooper, Dane Whitehead, Tram Walker and David Campbell are names to watch as well.

Vaughn Wilson is a senior tight end, and Jack Beason moved to tight end after impressing the coaches in the spring.

DEFENSE

Briarwood’s defensive line was a force to be reckoned with last fall, going at least five deep with all-state caliber players. Four of those guys graduated, though, leaving highly touted junior Garrett Witherington to shoulder the load.

Forester is choosing to look at this as a positive and aims to take advantage of a unique situation. Witherington can play any position along the line, opening up plenty of options.

“I’m really excited about the journey that we get to take, building a defense to highlight him, which ultimately will help our team be the best they can be,” Forester said.

Alongside Witherington on the line, expect Will Clark to be a factor after moving over from offense. Eli Stubbs got some action last year. Zeke Turner and Brogan Summers will get time on the interior, with Jackson Bunn, Brooks Robertson, Grant Skinner and Grayson Pewitt all getting chances as well.

Asa Harris and Rylan Hamm will be anchors in the middle of the defense at linebacker. Harris moves to Mike linebacker, while Hamm transitions from safety to Sam linebacker. Brooks Allred and Griffin Albright are candidates at Will linebacker, with Braiden Klamer and Gage Nasworthy at Mike.

Wes Burgess is a returning starter in the secondary, and Reynolds could play out there some as well. Jon Jobes and Parrish Prickett will also get opportunities at safety.

Patrick Wilson, Sam Canale, Will Werchanowskyj and Rocco Valentini are among the guys looking to emerge as cornerbacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Garrett Heinemann is back for the Lions, effectively serving as placekicker, punter and kickoff specialist last season. Harrison Hebert has come along and could help shoulder some of that load as well.

SCHEDULE

Even though Briarwood is now a 5A team again, the Lions begin the season by playing 7A Oak Mountain, 6A Homewood and Ramsay, the 5A runner-up a season ago.

“That doesn’t sound very 5A to me,” Forester said.

Ramsay will be Briarwood’s first Region 5 game on Sept. 6, and the Lions’ first home game of the year. Briarwood will also host Wenonah and John Carroll in region play, while traveling to

Carver-Birmingham, Corner and Hayden.

The Lions host Leeds in the middle of the season and conclude the regular season with a non-region matchup against McAdory.