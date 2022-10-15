Lions lose game, playoff hopes at Benjamin Russell

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Lizi Arbogast Benjamin Russell's Gabe Benton (3) looks for running room against a host of Briarwood defenders on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Photo courtesy of Lizi Arbogast. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Lizi Arbogast Lizi Arbogast Benjamin Russell's Malcolm Simmons (15) shakes off a tackle on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Photo courtesy of Lizi Arbogast. Prev Next

ALEXANDER CITY – A relatively tame game for three quarters transformed into a wild one at Martin-Savarese Stadium on Friday night.

In a game that was scoreless until the final play of the third quarter went the way of Benjamin Russell High School in a key Class 6A, Region 3 game. The Wildcats knocked off visiting Briarwood 16-14 in a back-and-forth final quarter.

Briarwood (3-5, 1-4 in region) had an attempt at a game-winning drive in the final minute, but two holding penalties set the Lions into fourth-and-22. A pass over the middle from Christopher Vizzina to Brady Waugh was initially ruled beyond the line to gain, but a discussion amongst the officials resulted in moving the ball back, short of the line. The Wildcats ran out the clock after that.

Benjamin Russell (6-2, 3-2) tied the game on a long touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter, took the lead on a field goal a few minutes later, and surrendered the lead late in the game before returning the ensuing kickoff 70 yards to take the lead for good with 2:21 to play.

The loss eliminates Briarwood from playoff contention. It will be the first time since 1992 the Lions have failed to make the postseason.

Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester called it the toughest schedule in program history and commended his team for battling through all of its circumstances throughout the season to this point. Through eight games, the Lions have had five of them come down to the final possession.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Forester said. “These guys have been willing to fight every single week…For a team to be in that striking distance, that’s incredibly impressive and that shows their will, their determination and their fight.”

Both defenses played opportunistic football the first three quarters of the game, neither allowing the opposition to pierce the scoreboard.

For Briarwood, Caleb Keller intercepted a pass in the second quarter and returned it 68 yards inside the Benjamin Russell 5-yard line, but the Wildcats deflected a pass and came up with a pick in the end zone. Over the first three quarters, Andrew Kassouf, Cace Reynolds, Max Luster and Garrett Witherington were among the Lions to notch sacks. The Lions also recovered a fumble in the first quarter at their own 1-yard line to thwart a Wildcats’ scoring effort.

“It was a tough first half. They changed a few things defensively and we had to adjust,” Forester said. “Once we got the feel of it, our offense got going. Ultimately, our defense stepped up all night.”

Briarwood finally got on the scoreboard on the final play of the third quarter, as Cooper Higgins grabbed a swing pass from Vizzina and took it 16 yards for a score.

But on the first play of their next drive, the Wildcats struck on Gabe Benton’s short pass to Corri Milliner, who took it 69 yards to tie the game at 7-7. Ben Russell took the lead a few minutes later on Noah Alsobrook’s 33-yard field goal.

The Lions struck again, fighting back after consecutive turnovers. Higgins broke off a 61-yard run and scored on a 1-yard plunge a few plays later to give his team a 14-10 edge with 2:34 to play.

But a personal foul on the touchdown run pushed the ensuing kickoff back, and Tyquan Williams broke free for a 70-yard return to give his team the lead for good.

Briarwood’s final drive showed promise, but was ultimately undone by the pair of holding calls.

Vizzina suffered an apparent injury early in the contest, but fought through it and completed 17-of-27 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown. He was intercepted four times, but two of them were deflected passes. His top target was Waugh, who hauled in eight passes for 123 yards.

Higgins scored a pair of touchdowns and gained 128 yards on 16 rushes.

For Benjamin Russell, Benton went 17-of-24 for 225 yards. Malcolm Simmons finished with 134 total yards, contributing as a runner and pass-catcher. Milliner finished with 89 receiving yards, and Chris Foster caught six passes for 49 yards.

Briarwood and Benjamin Russell close out Region 3 play next week. The Lions head to Homewood, while the Wildcats head to Helena.