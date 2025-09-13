Lions put together strong performance to earn 2nd straight win

× 1 of 29 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Briarwood team celebrate when Briarwood QB Jamison Barnes (3) scored a touchdown during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 29 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Briarwood cheerleaders before a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 29 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Carver-Birmingham cheerleaders before a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 4 of 29 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Carver-Birmingham team before a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium. The Briarwood Christian School football team relied on a balanced attack to fend off Carver-Birmingham on Friday night, picking up a 36-22 home win.

The Lions’ (2-2, 2-0 in Class 5A, Region 5) two-headed quarterback attack of senior Charles Dedmon and sophomore Jamison Barnes powered the Lions to the win.

“Charles really stepped up at quarterback,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester. “Being smart with the ball, even throwing away balls when needed. Really proud of him and how he stepped up for our team.”

Barnes had two early, short touchdown runs, and an Evan Ball field goal gave Briarwood a quick 16-0 lead.

Carver (1-1, 1-1 in region) cut it to 16-6 before the break, but Barnes found the end zone as the lone scorer of the third quarter to push the Lions to a 22-6 advantage.

Dedmon sealed the win in the fourth quarter, tossing a 7-yard touchdown to Dane Whitehead and a 9-yard score to Whitehead in the closing minutes. The Rams tacked on one more score and added the two-point conversion for the final tally.

Barnes finished with 23 carries for 68 yards and the three scores, while Dedmon completed 18-of-27 passes for 167 yards passing and the two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Next week, Briarwood heads to Wenonah, while Carver hosts Hayden.

