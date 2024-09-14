Lions fall to 0-4 with road loss

× 1 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Brooks Allred (1) is tackled by Carver-Birmingham's Frankese Winston (17) during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Charles Dedmon (2) hands off the ball during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Dane Whitehead (11) runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Rylan Hamm (5) makes a tackle during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Brooks Robertson (41) stops a 2 point conversion during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Brooks Robertson (41) stops a 2 point conversion during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Carver-Birmingham's Dimitri Howard (2) makes a touchdown reception during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Charles Dedmon (2) runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Gavin Gurtis (21) looks for an opening during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Garrett Heinemann (99) attempts a field goal during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Sam Canale (26) makes a tackle during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Sam Canale (26) runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Will Clark (3) rushes the quarterback during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Eli Thompson (19) runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Brooks Allred (1) makes a tackle during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester consoles his team after a 7 to 20 loss between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood captains at midfield before a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood cheerleaders lead their team onto the field before a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Garrett Heinemann (99) kicks off the game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood offense studies film during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Charles Dedmon (2) looks for a receiver during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Ben McNulty (10) makes a tackle during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Parrish Prickett (25) pursues Carver-Birmingham's Dimitri Howard (2) during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Britt Wagoner (6) hands the ball off to Briarwood's Luke Reynolds (8) during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Eli Thompson (19) attempts a catch during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood band entertains the crowd during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Luke Reynolds (8) carries the ball during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Luke Reynolds (8) carries the ball during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester congratulates quarterback Charles Dedmon (2) during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Garrett Heinemann (99) attempts a field goal during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Patrick Wilson (28) makes a tackle during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 32 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Parrish Prickett (25) knocks the ball away during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, AL. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – The Briarwood Christian School football team fell to 0-4 with a 20-7 loss Friday evening to Carver-Birmingham.

The Lions dropped their fourth straight to start the year, but also their second region contest. The defeat could end up being a tough blow to the team’s future playoff hopes, depending on how the season shakes out.

The Lions got on the board first on Brooks Allred’s 2-yard touchdown run, as Briarwood jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.

Carver got on the board before halftime on a 43-yard pass, but a failed two-point conversion left the Lions with a 7-6 halftime advantage.

However, it was all Carver in the second half. The Rams scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass and converted on a two-point play to go ahead 14-7 in the third quarter.

Carver notched another score in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 2-yard run for the final points.

Briarwood star player Luke Reynolds saw action for the first time since suffering an injury in the season opener, but he went out with injury once again. He rushed seven times for 67 yards in the game.

Eli Thompson led the Lions with 87 rushing yards on nine carries. Allred also toted it nine times for 50 yards.

Carver quarterback De’Jarvis Wade had a big night, throwing for 348 yards. His top target was Dimitri Howard, who caught 10 balls for 234 yards.

Briarwood is back in action next Friday at home against Wenonah, as the Lions seek their first win of the season.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.