Lions fall to 0-4 with road loss

BIRMINGHAM – The Briarwood Christian School football team fell to 0-4 with a 20-7 loss Friday evening to Carver-Birmingham.
The Lions dropped their fourth straight to start the year, but also their second region contest. The defeat could end up being a tough blow to the team’s future playoff hopes, depending on how the season shakes out.
The Lions got on the board first on Brooks Allred’s 2-yard touchdown run, as Briarwood jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second quarter.
Carver got on the board before halftime on a 43-yard pass, but a failed two-point conversion left the Lions with a 7-6 halftime advantage.
However, it was all Carver in the second half. The Rams scored on a 70-yard touchdown pass and converted on a two-point play to go ahead 14-7 in the third quarter.
Carver notched another score in the fourth quarter, scoring on a 2-yard run for the final points.
Briarwood star player Luke Reynolds saw action for the first time since suffering an injury in the season opener, but he went out with injury once again. He rushed seven times for 67 yards in the game.
Eli Thompson led the Lions with 87 rushing yards on nine carries. Allred also toted it nine times for 50 yards.
Carver quarterback De’Jarvis Wade had a big night, throwing for 348 yards. His top target was Dimitri Howard, who caught 10 balls for 234 yards.
Briarwood is back in action next Friday at home against Wenonah, as the Lions seek their first win of the season.
