Briarwood battles back but can’t overcome turnovers in loss to Corner

A dominant rushing attack and a big night from running back Spencer Unruh powered Corner High School to a 42-27 win over Briarwood Christian School in Class 5A, Region 5 play Friday night.

Unruh touched the ball 38 times for 232 total yards and four touchdowns as the Yellow Jackets (5-1 overall, 2-1 in region) pounded the Lions for 255 yards on 45 rushing attempts. The visiting side also forced three Briarwood turnovers.

“We have to do a better job of protecting the football at all costs,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester. “We didn’t do that and we have to do better. We’re learning from it and we have to start fast. Cannot start slow and unfortunately we did that tonight.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Corner grabbed momentum in the second with a pair of short touchdown runs from Unruh to build a 14-0 lead.

Briarwood (3-4, 3-1) battled back after halftime with a 20-point third quarter. Quarterback Charles Dedmon found Sam Canale for a 71-yard strike and later connected with John Campbell on a 25-yard touchdown to close within 21-13.

Corner responded immediately, with Unruh scoring on a 76-yard catch to extend the margin, but Briarwood answered with a 43-yard touchdown from Eli Thompson to Tram Walker.

The Yellow Jackets then pulled away in the fourth quarter with a 9-yard touchdown run by Unruh and a 7-yard scoring pass from Coffee-to-Tyson Hill.

Dedmon and Campbell connected again for a late 45-yard touchdown, but the deficit proved too much.

“Dedmon made some incredible passes and is reading it incredibly well,” added Forester. “He did a great job tonight so I am really proud of him.”

This was only Corner’s second win in 11 all-time meetings between the two programs.

Next week, Briarwood heads to John Carroll, while Corner hosts Hayden.

