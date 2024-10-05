Lions win 2nd straight, knock off Corner 31-6

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Leeds DB Hudson Hollis (21) attempts to tackle Briarwood RB Luke Reynolds (8) during a game between Leeds and Briarwood on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham.

DORA – The Class 5A rankings and seasonal records might suggest otherwise, but Briarwood Christian School’s 31-6 victory over No. 7 ranked Corner certainly didn’t look like an upset.

The Lions (2-5 overall, 1-3 in Class 5A Region 5) went on the road, built a 14-point lead after two series, used some big offensive plays from Luke Reynolds and played a ton of defense in knocking off a ranked unbeaten team for the second consecutive week. Needless to say, the Lions’ 0-5 start to the season is firmly in the rearview mirror.

“It’s a really neat thing,” said Briarwood coach Matthew Forester, whose team beat then-No. 4 ranked Leeds last week. “We’re not worried about who we play. We’re worried about playing the best football we can. We started off with a hard schedule and we had several lumps in there. But, I’m proud of our team and the fight they have. They’re sky high, just the energy.”

That energy was evident from the outset. The Lions stopped Corner (5-1 overall, 2-1 in region) to start the game and scored on their opening drive when Reynolds, who missed much of the first five games, turned a third-and-2 into a 52-yard touchdown run. After another defensive stop, the Lions scored again, this time on a 24-yard pass from Charles Dedmon to Eli Thompson. Less than eight minutes into the game and Briarwood enjoyed a two-touchdown lead.

“This was our first fast start of the year, when we came in really hot,” Forester said. “Just holding onto the lead was a big deal. This team hadn’t been challenged in that way. To hold the lead was really important.”

Reynolds, who is easing back into the lineup, sat out the remainder of the half and the Lions took a 17-0 lead into halftime. That lead stood up until late in the third quarter when Spencer Unruh scored on a 2-yard run to cut the Briarwood lead to 17-6 with 16 seconds left in the third quarter. With the momentum on the other sideline, Reynolds came back in the game. After a holding call put the Lions in a first-and-20 hole, Reynolds had gains of 17 and 65 yards with the second one ending in the end zone. Momentum switched back to the Briarwood sideline as they enjoyed a 24-6 lead.

Briarwood iced the game on the following series when Reynolds’ 13-yard scoring run with 4:37 left capped an eight-play, 59-yard drive. Reynolds finished with 177 yards on 11 carries to lead a ground game that produced 298 yards.

“He’s the type of player that when bad things happen, he figures out ways to make it good,” Forester said. “He turns lemons into lemonade really well. Even on his last touchdown, busted play, we didn’t do right and he solved it for us.”

It was also a big night for the Briarwood defense, which limited Corner to 208 yards and got a key second half interception by Parrish Prickett.

“I’m proud of how our defense responded, they stepped up to the call,” Forester said. “Even we when get a pick (by Wes Burgess) and then they get a pass interference call on that pick. Then, all the sudden, my next play (Prickett’s interception) was my favorite play of the night where that defense didn’t care. They were just flying around and having a lot of fun.

