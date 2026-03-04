Lady Lions push Guntersville in final four appearance

× 1 of 30 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson AHSAA State Finals Briarwood's Ann Tatum Baker during a Class 5A state semifinal game between Briarwood and Guntersville on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 2 of 30 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson AHSAA State Finals Briarwood's Grace Garrett (24) during a Class 5A state semifinal game between Briarwood and Guntersville on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Photo by Claire Johnson. × 3 of 30 Expand Photo by Claire Johnson AHSAA State Finals Briarwood's Ann Tatum Baker during a Class 5A state semifinal game between Briarwood and Guntersville on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at Legacy Arena in Birmingham. BIRMINGHAM – A goal that was formed over four years ago was realized Wednesday afternoon.

Emma Kerley recalls sitting in the stands as an eighth grader, wanting nothing more than to be playing on the Legacy Arena floor as part of the AHSAA State Finals.

Kerley and the Briarwood Christian School girls basketball team was able to make that dream a reality this year, as the Lady Lions achieved their first final four appearance since 2001.

The Lady Lions fell to No. 2 Guntersville 53-43 in the Class 5A semifinals, giving one of the state’s top teams a stern test.

Despite the loss, the Briarwood players and coaches felt gratitude and satisfaction in what they achieved this season.

“I remember sitting upstairs in eighth grade with [Ann Tatum Baker] and Mom and talking about how badly we wanted to be down there with them,” Kerley recalled. “We had a goal to get past the elite eight and we did that.”

Make no mistake, Briarwood appeared far from a team simply happy to be there under the bright lights of the final four. The Lady Lions had a game plan and executed it well. They held a one-point lead after the opening quarter and trailed 21-19 at halftime.

“We felt like a low-scoring game would be to our advantage,” Briarwood head coach Lorie Kerley said following the game. “They had put up a lot of points all season. A zone was in our interest and we wanted to make them beat us from the perimeter.”

Guntersville was finally able to put some distance on Briarwood in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Lions 19-13 in the period and pulled away in the final minutes.

Baker and Emma Kerley were the standouts for Briarwood on the day, scoring 41 of the team’s 43 points. Kerley posted 22 points and four rebounds, while Baker went for 19 points.

“We’ve been preparing the last week for them and we had a lot of excitement and anticipation and were ready to play,” Baker said.

Both are part of a large senior class for the Lady Lions, a group that has played together for many years. Sarah Travis, Julia Thompson, Sasha Munikar, Claire Anderson and Clara Crawford were the team’s other seniors.

“An amazing group of girls that played for the Lord and played for each other,” Lorie Kerley said. “I’m proud of what they accomplished. They wanted to get to this moment since they were in fifth grade. I can’t wait to watch them move on to the next phase of their life. They’re ready for it. They’re going to be amazing at whatever God has for them.”

Briarwood’s final four appearance was the first in any of the players’ lifetimes. The support from the community, the way the team performed and the culmination of a special set of years for this year’s seniors made the day worth remembering.

“What a special day we’ve had today,” Lorie Kerley said. “This atmosphere, it’s a great moment for us. These girls have been dreaming about it since they were little. It hurts, the loss, but there’s no group I’d rather go through it with than them right here.”

Briarwood had the look of a team capable of breaking through last season, but a rocky regional final fueled the fire to make the most of this year’s run.

“We had a little more composure throughout the season,” Lorie Kerley said. “When you get a group of seniors together like this that have been together so long, it’s hard to make them quit when it’s been this long. We got better and better as the season went on.”