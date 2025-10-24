Lions clinch Region 5 crown with rout of Hayden

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Eli Thompson (19) celebrates a touchdown during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Jackson Reyer (8) runs the football during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester address his team after the game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Jamison Barnes (3) attempts a pass during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Dane Whitehead (11) runs the football during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hayden LB Christopher Glover (4) defends a pass to Briarwood WR John Campbell (13) during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Camden Schroeter (6) tackles Hayden WR Zander Leamon (11) during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Jamison Barnes (3) runs the football during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Dane Whitehead (11) runs the football during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Jamison Barnes (3) attempts a pass during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Sam Canale (26) runs the footballduring a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Jackson Reyer (8) runs the football during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Briarwood band member performs during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Jamison Barnes (3) scores a touchdown during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Sebastian Locy (23) runs the football during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Max Beaumont (18) is tackled by h16\during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Bradley Aldridge (0) is tackled after an interception during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Reeves Rohloff (1) impacts a throw from Hayden QB Everett Hicks (12) during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Ken Azar (23) attempts to pressure Hayden QB Everett Hicks (12) during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Jamison Barnes (3) avoids Hayden DB Gage Hodges (8) on his way to a touchdown during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Reeves Rohloff (1) runs the football during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 22 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood TE Jack Beason (4) runs after a catch during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 23 of 23 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Hayden DB Andrew Cox (7) looks to tackle Briarwood RB Eli Thompson (19) during a game between Hayden and Briarwood Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – The Briarwood Christian School football team closed its regular-season region slate in commanding fashion Friday night, scoring the final 42 points to rout Hayden 49-7 and clinch the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, Region 5.

The Lions (5-4 overall, 5-1 in region) shook off an early tie to take control in the second quarter and never looked back. Quarterback Jamison Barnes led the way, rushing for three touchdowns and throwing for another as Briarwood topped 370 total yards of offense.

“It means a lot,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester on taking the region title. “When you have 15 seniors who have battled and fought through this year. Adversity is the name of the game.”

Barnes opened the scoring with a 5-yard keeper, before Hayden (0-10, 0-6) briefly tied the game on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Everett Hicks to Zander Leamon. From there, Briarwood’s offense took over.

Charles Dedmon hit Sam Canale for a 55-yard touchdown, and Eli Thompson followed with a 22-yard scoring strike to Tram Walker to give the Lions a 21-7 halftime lead.

Briarwood poured it on after the break. Barnes added two more rushing touchdowns, while Jackson Reyer chipped in an 8-yard touchdown run, and Thompson added a 1-yard plunge.

All three quarterbacks contributed efficiently. Barnes finished 3-of-3 passing for 18 yards, with seven carries for 48 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Dedmon completed 6-of-9 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown, while Thompson went 1-of-1 for 18 yards and added four carries for 32 yards and a score.

Canale finished with a game-high 115 receiving yards on three catches. The Lions outgained the Wildcats 379-152 in total yardage.

This was only the second meeting between the schools, with Briarwood also winning last year’s contest 50-16.

Briarwood will travel to McAdory next Thursday, while Hayden’s season is complete.

