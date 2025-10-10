Lions win defensive struggle

× 1 of 62 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood linebacker Grayson Pewitt (35) celebrate with teammates after a turn over during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Fri, Oct. 10, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 62 Expand Photo by David Leong John Carroll quarterback Garrett Barnes (3) throws the ball down field during a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Fri, Oct. 10, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 62 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood Lions prepare to take the field before a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Fri, Oct. 10, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 62 Expand Photo by David Leong Team captains meet for the coin toss before a game between John Carroll and Briarwood on Fri, Oct. 10, 2025, at Pat Sullivan Field. HOMEWOOD -- The Briarwood Christian School football team found a way to win a defensive battle on the road against John Carroll on Friday night, 23-7, in the Under the Lights Game of the Week. But that score line does not tell the full story.

John Carroll came out and set the tone early with an opening drive that marched right down the field against the Lions’ defense — a drive that ended with a Garrett Barnes pass to Andy Everett from 8 yards out, putting the Cavs up 7-0. Barnes finished the night going 19-of-25 for 166 yards and the lone touchdown.

“I’m very proud of the way these guys fight,” John Carroll head coach Will Mara said postgame. “They (the defense) are flying around, they’re swarming and doing everything we ask them to do.”

Briarwood’s first drive of the game stalled at the John Carroll 23-yard line, setting up an Evan Ball 33-yard field goal that cut the Cavs’ lead to four with 4:07 left in the first quarter.

“I was really proud of our defense,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said postgame. “Some of our offense’s best drives were getting it out from the 5-yard line and flipping the field.”

The Briarwood offense scored its first touchdown midway through the second quarter when Charlie Dedmon found Eli Thompson in the open field for a 22-yard touchdown strike, putting the Lions up 9-7.

Neither team could get it going after halftime, as the defenses shined in the third quarter, allowing no points from either side.

It wasn’t until the 6:01 mark in the fourth quarter when Dedmon found Dane Whitehead in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. Dedmon finished the night going 14-of-17 for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

With 3:01 left in the fourth, Briarwood iced the game with a 20-yard touchdown run from Jamison Barnes to extend the lead to 23-7.

Briarwood (4-4 overall, 4-1 in Class 5A, Region 5) punched its ticket to the playoffs with the win and will enter an open week before gearing up for a matchup with another region opponent, Hayden, in two weeks.

“We are going to enjoy that [bye] ... and we are going to gear up because we’ve got another season getting ready to start,” Forester said.

John Carroll (2-6 overall, 1-4 Class 5A, Region 5) will look to bounce back next week with a region matchup on the road at Corner.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.