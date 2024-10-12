Lions overcome John Carroll with late touchdown

× 1 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood LB Luke Reynolds (8) runs ball during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 2 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood LB Luke Reynolds (8) scores touchdown during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 3 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood WR John Paul Harbor (17) celebrates touchdown during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 4 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood QB Brayden Robertson (10) looks for a pass during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 5 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt The ball is knocked loose from John Carroll WR Braden White's(13) hand during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 6 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll DB Jaylin Shepherd (4) stops ball during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 7 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's HC Matthew Forester during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 8 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll's Koron Wright (8) shakes hands with the opposing team during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 9 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll color guard prepares for half time show during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 10 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Garrett Cooper (9) reaches for ball during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 11 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood OL Tanner Hutson (55) cheers on his team during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 12 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll RB John Ford (2) runs ball during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 13 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Brairwood cheerelader preforms a stunt during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 14 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood cheerleader preforms a stunt during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 15 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll's offense lines up while WR Koron Wright (8) awaits the play during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 16 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's defense jumps to block K JC Martinez (30) FG attempt during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 17 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll flute player marches during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 18 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll WR Jaylin Shepherd (4) is tackled during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 19 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll QB Garrett Barnes (12) throws pass during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 20 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll's fan section cheers on team. during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 21 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood LB Luke Reynolds (8) runs the ball during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 22 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood band member plays during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 23 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood cheerleaders in the air during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 24 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll trumpet player marches during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 25 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's Rylan Hamm (5) runs to make a tackle during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 26 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll DB John Ford (9) attacks the ball carrier during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 27 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood WR Tram Walker (12) celebrates touchdown during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 28 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt John Carroll WR Aubrey Walker (3) scores a touchdown during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 29 of 30 Expand Savannah Schmidt Briarwood K Braden White (99) kicks FG during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. × 30 of 30 Expand Starnes Digital Briarwood team captains Luke Reynolds (8) and Will Clark (3) uring the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on October 11, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM – It took nearly all night, but Briarwood Christian School figured it out in the end.

The Lions led for fewer than two minutes, but Luke Reynolds’ 1-yard touchdown run late in the going lifted Briarwood to a dramatic 21-17 win over John Carroll on Friday night at Lions Pride Stadium in a Class 5A, Region 5 matchup.

“I love the fact that our kids are willing to battle,” Briarwood coach Matthew Forester said, after watching his team win its third consecutive game following an 0-5 start to the year.

John Carroll certainly made them battle, by executing a game plan of stacking the box on defense and controlling the ball on offense.

The Cavs jumped out to a 14-0 lead after a quarter of play with a pair of touchdown passes. Garrett Barnes hit Aubrey Walker for a 30-yard score on John Carroll’s first drive, then Barnes connected with Jaylin Shepherd for a 25-yard score on the next drive.

Briarwood (3-5, 2-3 in region) got its first break late in the second quarter. Will Clark recovered a fumble on the John Carroll 26-yard line, leading to the Lions’ first score on Luke Reynolds’ 6-yard touchdown run.

John Carroll held onto its 14-6 lead until the second play of the fourth quarter. Charles Dedmon dumped a screen pass to Dane Whitehead, who bolted down the visiting sidelines for a 39-yard score. Brooks Allred plunged in for the two-point conversion to tie the game at 14-14.

Undeterred, John Carroll (2-6, 1-4) drove back down the field before settling for a 27-yard field goal from JC Martinez to reclaim a 17-14 lead.

The teams exchanged punts before Briarwood took over with less than four minutes to play at its own 27-yard line.

A 15-yard completion from Dedmon to Sam Canale got the drive moving, then a screen pass similar to Whitehead’s score was dropped off to Eli Thompson, who bolted 54 yards to get Briarwood near the goal line.

“It was a heck of a play,” Forester said. “They threw that [penalty] flag out there and I’m so glad they waved it off. What a play by him to find the seams.”

Reynolds’ second score of the night three plays later gave the Lions their first and only lead with 1:46 to play.

“We fought for all four quarters,” John Carroll head coach Will Mara said. “I’m very proud of our team. We’ve battled all year and gotten better. Just came up one play short.”

The Cavs hit a couple big plays on their last drive to get into the red zone. On the final play of the game, Eli Stubbs sacked Barnes and forced a fumble to put an end to the game.

Barnes finished the night 15-of-29 passing for 185 yards and the two scores. Walker wound up with 96 yards on eight catches. Shepherd had 65 yards on five grabs.

John Ford had 12 rushes for 35 yards and Tristen Rutledge carried it 11 times for 52 yards.

Although he scored twice, John Carroll’s defense never let Reynolds break free, as he finished with 25 carries for 84 yards.

“They gave us some fits with what they were doing,” Forester said. “It’s the first time I’ve gone against them and John Carroll should be proud of their coach and their boys. We had to make several adjustments, which you don’t always see.”

Dedmon was 7-of-11 for 167 yards. Thompson was the leading receiver with 72 yards on three grabs.

Next week, John Carroll hosts Corner in another region contest, while Briarwood takes an open date.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.