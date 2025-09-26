Lions let lead slip in final quarter as Leeds rallies

× 1 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood receiver John Campbell (13) watches the ball fall out of his hands as he fights for control with the Leeds defensive player during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 2 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood quaterback Charles Dedmon (2) throws a completion during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at HHomer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 3 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood's defensive lineman Tucker McGough (3) sacks Leeds receiver acting as the wildcat quterabck Taylon Gaiter (3) during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 4 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood's defensive lineman Tucker McGough (3) keeping pressure on the blindside of Leeds quaterback during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 5 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood defensive lineman Garrett Witherington (90) assists in sacking Leeds quaterback Sam Lollar (13) during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 6 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood dance team students during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 7 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood running back Eli Thompson (19) runs in a touchdown for the lions during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 8 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood team Captains watch the coin toss during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 9 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood's defensive lineman Tucker McGough (3) sacks Leeds quaterback Sam Lollar (3) during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 10 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood's Jamison Barnes (3) high steps out of the Leeds defensive players grasp during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 11 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Leeds quaterback (13) tries to look around Briarwood defensive lineman Garrett Witherington (90) for his receiver during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 12 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood's students section during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 13 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood dance team students during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 14 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood cheerleaders during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 15 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood cheer dads with their cheerleaders during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 16 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood quaterback Charles Dedmon (2) scrambles out of pocket to keep the play alive during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 17 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood's band Drum Major during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 18 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood team Captains and Head coach Matthew Forester during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 19 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood cheerleaders lead the football team onto the field during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 20 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood's defensive lineman Tucker McGough (3) sacks Leeds quaterback Sam Lollar (13) during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 21 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Leeds running back Tylin Moultrie (99) over powers the Lions defense diving in for a touchdown during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 22 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood running back Eli Thompson (19) jumps up in celebration after running in a touchdown for the lions during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 23 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Leeds punt returner Jordan Lockhart (84) is quickly stopped by the Lions defense during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 24 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood tight end Radford Andrews (10) shoots the gap opening a lane for his running back during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 25 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood running back Eli Thompson (19) runs in a touchdown for the lions during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. × 26 of 26 Expand during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Briarwood running back Eli Thompson (19) thows a juke move gaining extra yardage during a game between Leeds and Briarwood High Schools on Friday, September 26th, 2025, at Homer Smiles Stadium in Leeds AL. Photo by James Nicholas. Prev Next

Briarwood Christian School looked ready to repeat history Friday night — a late September win over Leeds to jumpstart a strong finish. But this time, the second half went the other way.

The Lions saw a 14-point third-quarter lead unravel in a 29-28 loss to Leeds at Homer Smiles Field, snapping a three-game win streak and a stretch of eight wins in 10 games dating back to last season.

It was nearly déjà vu. Last September, Briarwood stunned Leeds 31-14 to spark a five-game run that salvaged a season which began 0-5. This fall, after losses to Class 7A Oak Mountain and 6A-ranked Homewood, the Lions had reeled off three straight region wins and appeared poised to bookend the Green Wave again.

That script held through much of the night. Quarterback Jamison Barnes opened the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run after a 53-yard reverse by John Campbell set the tone. Charles Dedmon followed with a 13-yard touchdown strike to Tram Walker, and later found Eli Thompson for a 48-yard score that pushed the lead to 20-7. Leeds responded with a second rushing touchdown, trimming the Lions’ lead to 20-14 at halftime.

Briarwood’s defense opened the third quarter by stripping the ball loose and setting up first-and-goal. Barnes scored again — this time from 1 yard — and Dedmon followed with a 3-yard two-point toss to Thompson to give the Lions their largest lead at 28-14 with 8:11 left in the third.

But momentum flipped quickly. A high snap on a punt sailed through the end zone for a safety — the second in as many weeks for Briarwood — making it 28-16. The Green Wave then drove 65 yards and scored on a 6-yard pass to pull within five early in the fourth quarter.

A short Briarwood punt, followed by a personal foul, gave Leeds a short field at the 30. The Green Wave capitalized immediately with a 30-yard trick play touchdown pass, completing the comeback and taking their first lead at 29-28 with 5:22 to play.

Briarwood was unable to move the ball on its final two possessions. Dedmon was sacked on third down, leading to a turnover on downs with 2:36 left. Leeds nearly ran out the clock before the Lions forced a turnover on downs with seven seconds left. A final lateral sequence was quickly stopped.

Dedmon finished 9-of-21 passing for 179 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Thompson had 51 yards and a touchdown on two receptions, while Walker caught two passes for 25 yards and a score. Barnes led the ground game with 33 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries. Campbell added 53 yards on just three attempts.

Despite the loss, Briarwood (3-3) remains undefeated in region play at 3-0. Wins over Ramsay and Carver-Birmingham give the Lions key tiebreakers in Class 5A, Region 5. A win next week at home against Corner could put Briarwood in position to secure the region title.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.