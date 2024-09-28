Lions stun Leeds to capture first win of 2024

× 1 of 25 Expand Todd Lester Briarwood RB Luke Reynolds (8) scores a touchdown during a game between Leeds and Briarwood on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 25 Expand Todd Lester Briarwood RB Eli Thompson (19) runs the football during a game between Leeds and Briarwood on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 25 Expand Todd Lester Briarwood SS Rylan Hamm (5), Briarwood LB Asa Harris (31) , and Briarwood DL Eli Stubbs (2) combine to tackle Leeds QB Conner Nelson (8) during a game between Leeds and Briarwood on Friday, September 27, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. The course that had been all downhill over the first half of the season for Briarwood Christian took a sharp turn in the right direction Friday night as the Lions shocked the visiting Leeds Green Wave 31-14.

Coming in at 0-5 to face the fourth-ranked team in Class 5A, it looked like it might be another long night for Coach Matthew Forester’s squad. But thanks to lots of hard running by senior Luke Reynolds and a stellar defensive effort, the Lions pulled the stunner for their first win of the season.

Leeds actually went up 14-0 midway through the second quarter in this one, but from that point Briarwood dominated, scoring the final 31 points to give Forester one of his sweetest victories ever.

“It is incredibly special,” Forester said. “I honestly don’t think we had had a lead in any of our first five games, but there was no give-up. We’ve got to keep getting better. We’ve got to keep fighting. And our kids did that tonight.”

Leeds opened the scoring on its first drive of the game as senior quarterback Conner Nelson found Brooks Ford for a 25-yard TD pass, and Tyler Vandiver added his first of two extra points on the night. Nelson then helped push the lead to 14-0 as he dashed around right end from 6 yards out midway through the second quarter.

From there, the Lions went to work with junior QB Charles Dedmon putting them on the board first from 2 yards out shortly before halftime, and Garrett Heinemann’s first of four successful PATS cut it to 14-7.

Heineman opened the second-half scoring with a 29-yard field goal to make it 14-10, and then Reynolds took over from there, scoring three rushing touchdowns that rounded out the final margin.

Reynolds crashed in up the middle from 6 yards out to give the Lions their first lead at 17-14 with 1:54 left in the third quarter, then added fourth-quarter scores from 8 and 2 yards out to insure there would be no late tidal surge by the Green Wave.

Reynolds finished with 168 yards rushing on 18 carries as Briarwood racked up 268 yards on the ground. Brayden Robinson added 61 yards rushing on four carries.

The Briarwood defense was equally stellar, holding a Green Wave offense which had scored exactly 42 points in four of its five wins coming in and 196 overall, to just the two touchdowns and 187 total yards — a good chunk of which came in the first half.

With the win, the Lions avoided starting the season 0-6 for what would have been the second time in school history — 1988 remains the only time it has happened — and now perhaps they can salvage a season that appeared it might be lost.

Forester saluted his players and coaching staff for continuing to work hard through the very difficult start to the year.

“In four out of our five losses, we were in it in the fourth quarter, but tonight we figured out a way to punch it home and win,” Forester said. “Nobody got down or said ‘woe is me’ or ‘we can’t do this because it’s too hard.’ We have been battling all year, and I am really proud of them.”

Briarwood jumps back into Class 5A, Region 6 play next Friday night with a trip to Corner, which improved to 5-0 with a 35-28 win over Jacksonville on Friday night.

