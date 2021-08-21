Reebals runs wild, Lions start season with win

× 1 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Briarwood receiver runs after the catch during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 2 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Luke Reebals (23) runs for a touchdown during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 3 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Christopher Vizzina (17) runs the football during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 4 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood's Mathis Tindall (6) tackles Madison Academy RB William Stokes (3) during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 5 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Haddon Stubbs (21) and Briarwood DL Preston King (44) combine to tackle Madison Academy RB William Stokes (3) during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 6 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Riley Margene (22) runs the football during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 7 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Christopher Vizzina (17) looks for an open receiver during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 8 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DL Luke Dickinson (30), Briarwood DL Clay Dorrill (80), and Briarwood DL Holden Patterson (59) combine to make a tackle during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 9 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood's Mathis Tindall (6) makes a tackle during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 10 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Christopher Vizzina (17) attempts a pass during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 11 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Blake Herritt (87) fights off a defender during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 12 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Christopher Vizzina (17) runs the football during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 13 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Nicolas Frost (11) chases Madison Academy RB/DB William Stokes (3) during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 14 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood recovers a fumble during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 15 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Josh Thompson (8) intercepts a pass during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 16 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood defender Peyton Fox (88) during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 17 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DL Preston King (44) Looks to make a tackle during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 18 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood LB Haddon Stubbs (21) tackles Madison Academy RB William Stokes (3) during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. × 19 of 19 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DL Garrett Harmon (56) pursues the ball carrier during a game between Madison Academy and Briarwood on Friday, August 20, 2021, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM — Luke Reebals punched it in from a yard out on the first offensive snap of the season, and the rout was on.

The senior running back would go on to record a hat trick during a dominant opening half for Class 6A No. 5 Briarwood Christian School, running in touchdowns from 1, 80 and 2 yards out to send the Lions off with a 41-17 win over Class 4A third-ranked Madison Academy on Friday night in front of a full home crowd at Lions Pride Stadium.

“This is just a testament to how hard the guys work and then you get a great crowd like we had, they were cheering us on and it just gave us a little extra energy… it was good to play another opponent and we were really excited about that opportunity," said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester.

Reebals finished with four total touchdowns and 178 yards of offense (109 rushing yards), quarterback Christopher Vizzina was a perfect 13-for-13 through the air with two scores, the Lions defense forced five punts and Briarwood jumped out to a 1-0 start for the fourth time in five years.

The win also improves Forester to 21-5 at Briarwood. The third-year head man praised his offensive line for the opportunities it opened up for Reebals, who found paydirt four times for the second time of his varsity career.

“That offensive line did an amazing job tonight,” said Forester. “They opened up creases and Luke reads it so well, he’s disciplined to follow his blocks and then when he sees his hole, he’s got the burst.”

Reebals’ first score was set up by a botched Madison Academy punt on the game’s opening possession. His second TD came on the Lions first offensive snap of the second quarter as he accepted a wildcat snap, started right, cut up field and shot 80 yards untouched to the end zone for a 14-3 advantage. Reebals capped off his first half with a 2-yard touchdown run, punctuating a nine-play drive for a 28-3 cushion late in the second.

Excluding a victory formation on the last play of the second quarter, Briarwood executed four touchdowns on five first-half possessions. The Lions third score came on a 42-yard connection from Vizzina to Luke Gilbert for a 21-3 lead late in the half. Vizzina tossed for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

Briarwood punctuated the first two quarters with a Seth Alford interception, which squashed a promising Madison Academy drive late in the half. The Lions went to the break with a 28-3 edge.

“Sometimes you get those first-game jitters, and they didn’t have them, they played like experienced guys and I’m proud of them for that,” said Forester. “They were ready to go tonight.”

The Mustangs notched both of their touchdowns in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, as running back William Stokes bolted 33 yards to the end zone with 7:09 remaining and Kenyon Cherry added a long scoop-and-score at the 1:25 mark of the fourth.

Reebals provided Briarwood’s second-half highlight early in the fourth when he pulled down a short pass from Vizzina and weaved 56 yards — shedding several tackles along the way — for his fourth and final score of the game.

Briarwood will visit Class 7A Spain Park next Friday, while Madison Academy celebrates its home opener against Scottsboro.

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.