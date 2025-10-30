Lions struggle in regular season finale

× 1 of 34 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Briarwood team celebrate a touchdown by Briarwood RB Jackson Reyer (8) during a game between Briarwood and McAdory on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at McAdory Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 2 of 34 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Briarwood team warming up before a game between Briarwood and McAdory on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at McAdory Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 3 of 34 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Briarwood team warming up before a game between Briarwood and McAdory on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at McAdory Stadium. Photo by: Michael Jackson × 4 of 34 Expand Photo by: Michael Jackson Briarwood RB Eli Thompson (19) runs the football during a game between Briarwood and McAdory on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at McAdory Stadium. McCALLA -- The Briarwood Christian School football team struggled in a non-region road matchup on Thursday night, falling 56-13 to Class 6A McAdory in the regular season finale.

The Yellow Jackets (7-2) struck immediately when senior receiver Jamari Harris returned the opening kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown.

Briarwood (5-5 overall) answered moments later when quarterback Charles Dedmon connected with John Campbell on a 31-yard touchdown pass up the seam on fourth down, but that would be the Lions’ lone highlight for much of the night.

McAdory quarterback Justin Patton completed his first 11 passes and finished 18-of-23 for 225 yards, two touchdown passes and one rushing score. He also ran twice for 34 yards, including a 25-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap off his big night.

Patton found Marcus Briggs for a 68-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, then connected with Carter Feagin for a 21-yard score midway through the second to put the Yellow Jackets ahead 21-7 at halftime.

Running back Kawann Johnson carried the momentum into the second half, scoring twice in the third quarter to stretch McAdory’s lead to 35-7. Johnson finished with 131 rushing yards on 10 carries to lead all players on the ground. Briggs paced the receiving corps with four catches for 95 yards.

Briarwood’s best chance to close the gap came early in the fourth quarter when the Lions drove inside the McAdory 5-yard line, but they were stopped on fourth-and-1. McAdory responded by marching downfield, with Patton breaking loose for a 25-yard rushing touchdown to make it 42-7.

McAdory’s special teams continued to shine late, recovering a high punt snap in the end zone for another score, as Deleon Chambers fell on the ball. Grayson Shamburger added a 76-yard touchdown run with just over four minutes remaining to round out the scoring.

Briarwood added a touchdown when Jackson Reyer punched in a 4-yard run to avoid being shut out in the second half. Dedmon led the Lions’ offense, completing 14-of-20 passes for 100 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Yellow Jackets outgained the Lions 470-198, as McAdory picked up its first win all-time against Briarwood, having lost the previous five meetings.

Each team now moves onto its respective playoff bracket, as Briarwood hosts Leeds, while McAdory travels to face Spain Park.

“Our kids are resilient and tough,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester. “That’s one of the things I love about being at Briarwood. They can handle this and they know there is a new season that starts on Monday and everybody is 0-0.”

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.