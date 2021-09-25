Lions earn homecoming win

× 1 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) runs through a tackle by. Mortimer Jordan wide receiver Konner Keplinger (5) in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 2 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood wide receiver Jay Butler (81) turns downfield after catching a pass to avoid Mortimer Jordan defensive back Micah Hill (47) in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 3 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) runs the ball towards the end zone for a touchdown in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 4 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) takes the ball to the end zone as he’s tackled by Mortimer Jordan’s Coleman Maldonado (6) in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 5 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Mortimer Jordan’s Terence Gaines (4) runs the ball as Briarwood linebacker Haddon Stubbs (21) moves in to make the stop in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 6 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Briarwood student section celebrates a touchdown in the first half of a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 7 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) scores a touchdown in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 8 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) runs the ball towards the end zone as Mortimer Jordan middle linebacker Chase Payne (19) moves in to block in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 9 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood wide receiver Jay Butler (81) turns downfield after catching a pass to avoid Mortimer Jordan defensive back Micah Hill (47) in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 10 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) runs the ball as Mortimer Jordan’s Jayden Dudley (23) makes the tackle in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 11 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) runs the ball towards the end zone in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 12 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood kicker Aidan Punch (43) kicks the extra point in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 13 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) runs the ball through a tackle by Mortimer Jordan outside linebacker Tate Odom (41) in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 14 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) catches a pass in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 15 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) carries the ball as Mortimer Jordan wide receiver Konner Keplinger (5) moves in to block in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 16 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) takes the ball to the end zone in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 17 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Cooper Higgins (3) carries the ball in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 18 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood wide receiver Jay Butler (81) runs through a tackle by Mortimer Jordan wide receiver Konner Keplinger (5) as he keeps momentum towards the end zone in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 19 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) runs the ball in a game against Mortimer Jordan at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 20 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) runs through a tackle by. Mortimer Jordan wide receiver Konner Keplinger (5) in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 21 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood wide receiver Jay Butler (81) carries the ball as he turns to avoid a tackle by Mortimer Jordan wide receiver Konner Keplinger (5) in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. × 22 of 22 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Briarwood defensive back Nicolas Frost (11) moves in to block Mortimer Jordan wide receiver Austin Morris (1) in a game at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Briarwood Christian School. The Lions defeated Mortimer Jordan 38-22. Photo by Erin Nelson. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM — The Lions had to earn their homecoming dance Friday night.

Briarwood Christian School led 24-0 late in the third quarter but allowed two touchdowns in a span of six minutes to Mortimer Jordan to cut that lead to 24-16.

After the Blue Devils’ second score, the Lions answered a minute later when quarterback Christopher Vizzina escaped a couple defenders and heaved a 69-yard touchdown pass to Jay Butler, who also broke free from a couple would-be tacklers. Class 6A No. 3 Briarwood went on to win 38-22 in the non-region matchup at Lions Pride Stadium.

“It was huge,” Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester said of the touchdown. “That’s a veteran quarterback who’s played a whole lot of football and he’s making a play. Then you’ve got a senior receiver who’s fighting his guts out. To watch Jay Butler, a guy who we knew had to play for us and had to be a big-time player, that’s really exciting to have a senior step up like that.”

The touchdown put Briarwood (6-0) up 31-16, and Vizzina pushed that lead to 38-16 less than four minutes later on a 13-yard run. Mortimer Jordan (2-3) added a late touchdown when quarterback Garrett Ames found Austin Morris for a 22-yard score.

Briarwood was off to a hot start, leading 21-0 at halftime. After a Haddon Stubbs interception, the Lions scored on their first drive on a Vizzina 31-yard run. Running back Luke Reebals then scored rushing touchdowns of 3 and 4 yards on back-to-back drives.

An Aidan Punch 23-yard field goal gave Briarwood Christian a 24-0 lead early in the third quarter. Ames found Lake Gurley for an 8-yard touchdown to cut Mortimer Jordan’s deficit to 24-8. Ames connected with Morris for a 34-yard score and with Morris again for the two-point conversion to make it 24-16.

“We came out and had a really dominant first half,” Forester said. “They did some really good things in the second half. They made some halftime adjustments and capitalized on a few things, so hats off to Mortimer Jordan, to their players and coaching staff for keeping on fighting. Ultimately for us it was a good four-quarter football game. Those are nice to have.”

Reebals had a strong night for Briarwood, rushing for 125 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He also caught four passes for 48 yards.

“He’s getting back into form so it’s a good thing for us,” Forester said. “I’m excited to see Luke being physical and playing fast. He was really, really key tonight in making sure we had a good victory.”

Vizzina completed 8-of-13 passes for 150 yards and a score. He rushed 10 times for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Butler finished with three receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown.

For Mortimer Jordan, Ames was 30-of-47 for 284 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Morris grabbed 12 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Terence Gaines added 34 yards on 18 carries.

Briarwood is back at home next Friday against Region 5 foe Shades Valley (1-4). The Mounties have been shut out in all four of their losses.

“We’re really excited about the challenge that Shades Valley presents,” Forester said. “Every week is a building block in trying to improve, trying to get ready for the playoffs. That’s the ultimate goal: to go as long as you can. This was a key night for us to just continue to build and get better.”

Click here to view and purchase photos from the game.