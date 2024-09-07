Lions' comeback falls short in 23-14 loss to Ramsay

× 1 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington (90) and Briarwood QB Jamison Barnes (3) nearly block a punt by Ramsay P Matthew Keebler (7) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood fans during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood cheerleaders perform during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 4 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Eli Thompson (19) runs the football during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 5 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DL Will Clark (3) chases Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan (4) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 6 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Jon Jobes (15) tackles Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan (4) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 7 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Brayden Robertson (5) attempts a pass during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 8 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Dane Whitehead (11) catches a pass during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 9 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Brooks Allred (1) powers past Ramsay DB Alandias Thomas (14) for a touchdown during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 10 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Will Werchanowskyj (20) and Briarwood DB Sam Canale (26) celebrate a turnover during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 11 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 12 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood RB Eli Thompson (19) runs the football during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 13 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Ramsay defender attempts to tackle Briarwood RB Eli Thompson (19) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 14 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood QB Brayden Robertson (5) returns an interception for a touchdown during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 15 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Jon Jobes (15) tackles Ramsay RB LaDarian Berry (3) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 16 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Ramsay DT Murphy Adams (10) and Briarwood QB Charles Dedmon (2) both try to gather a fumble during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 17 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Jon Jobes (15) tackles Ramsay RB Jayden Martin (2) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 18 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood WR Dane Whitehead (11) celebrates a 2 point conversion during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 19 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Ramsay OL Kelby Dillard (61) tackles Briarwood QB Brayden Robertson (5) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 20 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Ramsay DB Marlon Tall (8) looks to tackle Briarwood RB Eli Thompson (19) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 21 of 21 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Ramsay defender tackles Briarwood WR Britt Wagoner (6) during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, September 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester Prev Next

Briarwood Christian made it interesting.

After trailing 23-0 at the end of the third quarter, the Lions rattled off 14 points and had the Ramsay Rams backed up deep in their own territory on fourth down, and a chance to perhaps earn their first victory in 2024. However, Briarwood fumbled the punt and a pile of Rams pounced on the pigskin, putting the stops on what could have been an amazing comeback for the Lions.

Briarwood Christian Coach Matthew Forrester said he’s proud of how the Lions regrouped in the final 12 minutes, despite mistakes that let a young Ramsay team put up 23 consecutive points and take control from the Ram’s opening drive.

“This is what you appreciate about the kids you get to coach. They’re going to battle no matter what the score is and they’re going to keep working hard, and, you know, made it interesting,” Forrester said. “We obviously have some mistakes to clean up, but we come out and it doesn’t look good early, it doesn’t look good in the middle, but yet our kids keep battling and figure out a way.”

Ramsay started its first possession from its own 47-yard line following a quick three-and-out by Briarwood. The visiting Rams needed only four plays and just under two minutes to go up 7-0 on a 5-yard run by La’Darian Berry.

Briarwood put together several effective drives in the first and second quarters, utilizing a platoon of three quarterbacks -- Brayden Robertson and Charles Dedmon on most plays with Brooks Allred exclusively on running plays -- but could get no closer than the Rams’ 25-yard line in the first half.

Briarwood’s defense kept the Rams out of scoring position for the remainder of the half. However, the Lions spotted the Rams 2 more points with just under 10 minutes to play in the second quarter when on 4th down deep in their own territory, the snap sailed over punter Harrison Hebert’s head for a safety. Ramsay held a 9-0 lead at halftime.

The Rams scored twice in the third quarter, first on a 30-yard toss from quarterback Kameron Keenan to a wide-open Matthew Keebler at the 9:48 mark, then on a 78-yard interception return by Marlon Tall. Ramsay led at the end of the third quarter, 23-0.

Briarwood finally got on the board early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Allred. The Lions converted the 2-point conversion to close the gap, 23-8. Then on Ramsay’s next drive, Rylan Hamm intercepted a Keenan pass, returning it 26 yards for a score, pulling Briarwood to within 9, 23-14.

Once again, Briarwood’s defense held strong, forcing the Rams to punt from inside their own 20-yard line. However, the fumbled punt return ended the Lions’ comeback bid.

“I have a very young team, and it showed,” said Ramsay Coach Ronnie Jackson, “but I told them about just being resilient and trying to fight through things. We had another storm today but we outlasted."

The Lions amassed 176 yards of offense, Allred and Eli Thompson led the Lions in rushing with 33 yard each on 10 and 9 attempt respectively. Robertson completed 7 of 15 passing attempts for 64 yards while Deadmon went 4 for 9 for 21 yards, each with an interception. Britt Wagoner and Dane Whitehead led the Lions in receiving with 33 yards apiece with 3 and 4 receptions respectively.

Briarwood (0-3, 0-1) will be on the road next for another key region date with Carver Birmingham on Friday, September 13 at 7 p.m.

Click here to sign up for our Under the Lights newsletter and follow us on social media.

Click here to view and purchase photos from this week's games.