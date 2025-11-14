Lions race past Russellville in 2nd round win

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood running back Eli Thompson (19) runs the football during a game between Russellville and Briarwood Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Briarwood band member performs during a game between Russellville and Briarwood Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Russellville DB James Ergle (12) attempts to tackle Briarwood running back Jackson Reyer (8) during a game between Russellville and Briarwood Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. The Briarwood Christian School football team put together its most complete performance of the season Friday night, dominating from start to finish in a 42-7 home playoff win over Russellville to advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

The Lions controlled every phase of the game to their fourth postseason win over the Golden Tigers.

“We’re starting to figure out who we are right now, and that’s a good thing,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester.

The Lions (7-5) scored touchdowns on each of their first four offensive possessions, building a commanding 28-0 halftime lead. Just three plays into the game, Briarwood delivered an early jolt when wide receiver John Campbell took a reverse 49 yards down the left sideline for a score with 10:40 left in the first quarter.

Less than four minutes later, the defense handed the offense an instant opportunity. Brandt Aho made a highlight-worthy play when he tipped a pass to himself for an interception and raced 55 yards the other way to set up the Lions deep in Russellville territory. On the next snap, senior running back Eli Thompson punched in a 10-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with 7:17 still to play in the first.

Thompson was far from finished. After a strong catch-and-run by Sam Canale flipped the field later in the quarter, Briarwood turned again to its workhorse back, who powered in his second touchdown to extend the advantage to 21-0 with 3:34 remaining in the first period. The offensive line continued controlling the line of scrimmage early in the second quarter, and Thompson capped the Lions’ fourth drive with a hat trick in the opening half, making it 28-0 before the break.

While the offense clicked with rhythm and balance, Briarwood’s defense may have been even more impressive. The Lions stifled the Golden Tigers (7-5) throughout the night, holding quarterback Whit Goodwin to 9-of-24 passing for just 61 yards and forcing him into a stretch of nine straight incompletions at one point. Linebacker Gage Nasworthy nearly reached 20 tackles in a performance that anchored the Briarwood defense.

The second half brought more of the same. On fourth-and-goal from the 3-yard line in the third quarter, quarterback Charles Dedmon rolled out and flipped a pass back to receiver Dane Whitehead for a touchdown, pushing the margin to 35-0 with 7:03 left in the period. Dedmon finished an efficient 8-of-11 passing for 129 yards with the one touchdown.

Thompson added the finishing touches early in the fourth, breaking free for a 28-yard score to stretch the lead to 42-0 with 10:59 to play. He closed with 126 yards on 14 carries and the four touchdowns, and Forester added that the senior is “reading the blocks the best he has ever read them.”

Braxton Duncan was the lone touchdown scorer for the visitors, scoring on a 15-yard run with under two minutes remaining.

The win continued Briarwood’s perfect postseason record against Russellville, improving to 4-0 in playoff meetings.

The Lions now move on to the quarterfinals and will play at Moody following its 60-14 win versus Priceville.

“We want to be playing our best football in the playoffs,” said Forester. “The fact we didn’t peak last week and continued to improve, I am really proud of this team.”

