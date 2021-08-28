Lions run away from Jags in 2nd half

× 1 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) runs for a touchdown during a game between Briarwood and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 2 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Briarwood cheerleader performs during a game between Briarwood and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 3 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood running back Luke Reebals (23) runs the football during a game between Briarwood and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 4 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) pitches the football during a game between Briarwood and Spain Park on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Jaguar Stadium in Hoover. × 5 of 24 Expand Photo by Todd Lester A Briarwood band member cheers during a game between Briarwood and HOOVER — This year, Briarwood Christian School kept its foot on the gas.

The Class 6A fourth-ranked Lions fell behind 8-0 but cruised to a 42-8 victory at 7A Spain Park on Friday, avenging a 21-14 loss to the Jaguars. In the 2020 contest, Briarwood led 14-0 before surrendering 21 straight points to the Jags.

“Last year it was like we got our foot off the pedal,” said Briarwood quarterback Christopher Vizzina. “This year we went in there like, ‘We’re not doing this again like last year,’ so we knew it wasn’t going to be the same way.”

Vizzina was a huge reason why. He rushed 12 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 6-of-10 passes for 72 yards.

“I thought our offensive line did a really good job,” said Lions head coach Matthew Forester. “Then Vizzina was just pretty special tonight. He did a great job.”

Spain Park (1-1) scored on its third play of the game, a 48-yard run by quarterback Evan Smallwood. His 2-yard conversion run made it 8-0. Four plays later Luke Reebals scored on a 6-yard run to cut the Briarwood deficit to 8-7. Vizzina found the end zone from 10 yards out with 10 seconds before halftime.

Grant Bruce recovered a fumble for Briarwood on the fourth play of the third quarter, and one snap later Vizzina raced for a 48-yard touchdown. Reebals added his second score on a 2-yard run midway through the third and Vizzina scored from eight yards out early in the fourth. Briarwood’s sixth and final rushing score came when Cooper Higgins bounced left and went 16 yards.

“I feel amazing,” Vizzina said. “Offensive line did amazing. Best they’ve looked so far. We wanted it more than them, really.”

Reebals finished with 172 yards and two scores on 18 carries. He also led the Lions (2-0) with three receptions for 31 yards.

Forester said the win was a total team effort.

“It was really phenomenal,” he said. “Last year we came out and played well in the first half but not in the second half. We were going to play a full four quarters [tonight]. I was proud of how they bought in. All the guys were hungry and willing to fight for every inch.”

The Briarwood defense allowed 256 total yards to Spain Park, giving up fewer than five yards per play. Grey Reebals came up with an interception in the end zone in the first half.

For Spain Park, Smallwood completed 15-of-21 passes for 114 yards and an interception. He led the Jaguars’ rushing attack with 58 yards on nine carries. Zamir Farris rushed seven times for 55 yards. Caldwell Bussey caught two passes for 36 yards.

Briarwood begins Class 6A, Region 5 play next week at home against Chelsea. Spain Park will visit Hewitt-Trussville to start Class 7A, Region 3 play.

“Coming off of a big win is special and it’s great, but at the same time this is when playoff season starts,” Forester said.

