Briarwood student’s artwork selected for National Christmas Tree display in D.C.

× Expand Image courtesy of America250 Mary Kessler's winning ornament design for the America250 tree.

Briarwood Christian School student Mary Kessler has earned national recognition for her artwork, which is now featured in the National Christmas Tree display in Washington, D.C.

Kessler’s ornament was selected through America’s Field Trip, a national contest presented by America250. Her design is part of a new addition to the display known as the America250 tree — unveiled this year for the first time and situated beside the iconic National Christmas Tree in President’s Park.

The America250 tree showcases original ornaments created by student winners from across the country, each exploring the theme, “What does America mean to you?” Mary was assigned to depict Plymouth Rock, a foundational symbol in American history. In addition to her artwork, she wrote about first learning about the site in first grade and the lasting impression it made on her.

Her ornament will remain on display through Jan. 1 and can also be viewed online at thenationaltree.org.

The America’s Field Trip contest invited students in grades 3-12 to reflect on national identity, values and history through creative expression. Mary’s submission was chosen from thousands nationwide.

The National Christmas Tree tradition, organized by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation, includes trees representing every U.S. state, territory and federal education system. The America250 tree joins the lineup as part of the lead-up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, set to be commemorated in 2026.