Briarwood tames Wenonah for 3-0 region start

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Jeremy Raines Briarwood celebrates a touchdown in a game between Briarwood and Wenonah on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Wenonah High School in Birmingham. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Raines. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Jeremy Raines Briarwood's Charles Dedmon (2) throws a pass in a game between Briarwood and Wenonah on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Wenonah High School in Birmingham. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Raines. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Jeremy Raines Briarwood quarterback Charles Dedmon (2) runs the ball in a game between Briarwood and Wenonah on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, at Wenonah High School in Birmingham. Photo courtesy of Jeremy Raines. Prev Next

BIRMINGHAM -- Briarwood Christian won its third straight game with a 40-22 road win over Wenonah to sit at 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 5 action.

The Lions leapt to a 14-0 early lead with a pair of TD passes from Charles Dedmon. A 10-yard pass to Dane Whitehead was followed by a 38-yard catch by Sam Canale in the first quarter. While Wenonah answered with a 70-yard TD reception from Damazzia Taylor to Ryan Farness, Briarwood made it 21-7 at the half with a 4-yard touchdown run from Radford Andrews in the second quarter.

The Dragons answered early in the third quarter with a 27-yard TD from Carlton Cherry to Jamarion Miller. A safety then pulled Wenonah within six points, 21-15.

Dedmon preserved the Lions lead, 27-15, with a 63-yard TD pass to Eli Thompson on his only catch of the game. Briarwood continued to fight off the Dragons, out-scoring them 14-7 in the fourth quarter. Jamison Barnes added a 1-yard TD run early in the fourth, and Dedmon connected with Canale on a 31-yard touchdown pass to finish the night with 215 yards and four touchdowns on 12-of-15 passing. He also rushed for 37 yards. Canale accounted for 91 yards and two TDs on four catches.

The Lions secondary picked off three passes in the game: two by Camden Schroeter and one by Brandt Aho.

Briarwood (3-2) will travel to Leeds on Sept. 26.

Follow all things Under the Lights at this link.