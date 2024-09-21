Lions suffer another tough loss

× 1 of 23 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football The Briarwood ball carrier fights for extra yardage during a game between Briarwood Christian High Scool and Wenonah High Schools on Friday, September 20th, 2024, at Briarwood Christian High School, Lion Stadium in Shelby County AL. Photo by James Nicholas × 2 of 23 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood Football Briarwood Head coach: Matthew Forester during a game between Briarwood Christian High Scool and Wenonah High Schools on Friday, September 20th, 2024, at Briarwood Christian High School, Lion Stadium in Shelby County AL. BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood Christian School is still searching for its first win.

Wenonah returned a late fumble for a touchdown that gave it the deciding 20-14 Class 5A, Region 5 win at Lions Pride Stadium on Friday night.

With the loss, Briarwood Christian falls to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the region. The last time Briarwood was 0-5 was 1992.

After Wenonah scored on a Jamar Lee 1-yard run to take a 7-0 first-quarter lead, neither team could find the end zone. Until the fourth quarter.

Briarwood tied the game on a Brooks Allred 7-yard touchdown run. Wenonah (3-1 overall, 1-1 in region) took the lead back when quarterback Neil Brown connected with Jsean Bailey from 29 yards out.

Briarwood tied the game 14-14 on a 6-yard pick-six by Asa Harris. But late in the game, Deionte Stevenson returned a fumble 59 yards for the game-winning touchdown with fewer than two minutes remaining.

“We’ve got all the momentum,” said Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester. “We’ve moved the ball the last two drives. The corner’s helmet hit the ball, bounced out right into the guy’s arms. Nobody was close to him.”

For Briarwood, quarterback Charles Dedmon finished 8-of-16 for 64 yards and an interception. Eli Thompson led the ground game with 46 yards on nine carries. Dane Whitehead caught three passes for a team-leading 35 yards.

For Wenonah, Brown was 13-of-21 for 110 yards and a touchdown. Running back Makhi Fowler carried the ball 14 times for 95 yards. Bailey finished with five catches for 63 yards and a score.

The Lions amassed only 122 total yards and were penalized eight times for 56 yards.

Briarwood is back in Class 5A, Region 5 action next week at Lions Pride Stadium against Leeds (5-0, 3-0).

“We’ve got to tackle better, got to block better, got to secure the football,” Forester said. “It’s just fundamentals.”

