Countdown to kickoff: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington

Friday marks 42 days until the Briarwood Christian School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Briarwood defensive lineman Garrett Witherington will lead the Lions onto the field Aug. 22, as his team hosts crosstown rival Oak Mountain to begin the season.

Witherington committed to the University of Kentucky last month, as he will take his talents to Lexington following his final season with the Lions. He had a standout junior season, compiling 55 tackles, including 12.5 for loss and four sacks. He also had 19 quarterback pressures and even got some action on the offensive side of the ball, contributing as a blocking tight end.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Briarwood among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

42 days: Briarwood DL Garrett Witherington