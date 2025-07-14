Countdown to kickoff: Check out the Lions' 2025 schedule

× Expand Briarwood runs onto the field before a game between the Briarwood Lions and the Homewood Patriots at Waldrop Stadium on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Richard Force.

The 2025 high school football season is just a few weeks away, with Tuesday marking 38 days until the opening kickoff.

Briarwood kicks things off Aug. 22 at home against crosstown foe Oak Mountain.

Here is the full schedule for the Briarwood varsity football team this fall:

Aug. 22: vs. Oak Mountain

Aug. 29: vs. Homewood

Sept. 4: @ Ramsay*

Sept. 12: vs. Carver-Birmingham*

Sept. 19: @ Wenonah*

Sept. 26: @ Leeds

Oct. 3: vs. Corner*

Oct. 10: @ John Carroll*

Oct. 17: OPEN

Oct. 24: vs. Hayden*

Oct. 31: @ McAdory

* Region game

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Briarwood among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.