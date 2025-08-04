Countdown to kickoff: Briarwood DB Sam Canale

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood defensive back Sam Canale (26) tries to read the Wenonah quarterbacks play during a game between Briarwood Christian High Scool and Wenonah High Schools on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Briarwood Christian High School's Lion Stadium. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by James Nicholas Briarwood defensive back Sam Canale (26) fair catches a punt during a game between Briarwood Christian High Scool and Wenonah High Schools on Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Briarwood Christian High School's Lion Stadium. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Sam Canale (26) runs the ball during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, Ala. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by David Leong Briarwood's Sam Canale (26) makes a tackle during a game between Briarwood and Carver-Birmingham on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Carver High School in Birmingham, Ala. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Briarwood DB Will Werchanowskyj (20) and Briarwood DB Sam Canale (26) celebrate a turnover during a game between Ramsay and Briarwood on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Prev Next

Tuesday marks 17 days until the Briarwood Christian School football team kicks off the 2025 season.

Briarwood defensive back Sam Canale will be one of the leaders for the Lions this season, and the Lions take the field Aug. 22 to host crosstown foe Oak Mountain.

Canale had a strong 2024 season and followed it up with an impressive offseason, leading head coach Matthew Forester to believe he may be in line to be one of the team's top players this fall.

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Briarwood among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.

