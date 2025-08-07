Countdown to kickoff: Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester

× Expand Photo by Savannah Schmidt Briarwood's HC Matthew Forester during the John Carroll vs Briarwood game at Lions Pride Stadium on Oct. 11, 2024.

As of Friday, high school football is 14 days away for Briarwood.

Here is a snippet of our preseason conversation with Lions head coach Matthew Forester, who talks lessons learned from last year and how his team will start stronger this fall.

×

Preparation is underway for this year's award-winning Under the Lights preseason magazine. Stay tuned to 280 Living and to the Under the Lights social media channels to follow along, as the 2025 season approaches.

Under the Lights covers Briarwood among its 11 schools and is counting down the days until the start of the season.