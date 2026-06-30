Countdown to kickoff: 50 days until high school football season

× Expand Todd Lester Briarwood K Evan Ball (33) makes a field goal during a game between Oak Mountain and Briarwood Friday, Aug. 22, 2025, at Lions Pride Stadium in Birmingham. Photo by Todd Lester

July 1 marks 50 days until the official start of the high school football season, with the AHSAA allowing the first competitions to be played Thursday, Aug. 20.

Briarwood will open the season in 51 days, as the Lions head to Moody on Friday, Aug. 21.

As kickoff approaches over the next several weeks, 280 Living and Under the Lights will count down the days until the opening kick.

Here's a look at Briarwood's 2026 schedule:

Aug. 21: @ Moody

Aug. 28: vs. Homewood

Sept. 4: vs. Westminster Christian*

Sept. 11: @ Lee-Scott Academy*

Sept. 18: vs. Madison Academy*

Sept. 25: vs. Catholic Montgomery

Oct. 1: @ St. John Paul II*

Oct. 9: vs. John Carroll*

Oct. 16: vs. Randolph*

Oct. 23: @ American Christian*

Oct. 30: OPEN

* Region game