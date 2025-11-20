Football Friday: Lions hit the road for quarterfinal game

× Expand Under the Lights football gameday.

Briarwood (7-5) at Moody (10-2)

Class 5A quarterfinals

Date : Friday, Nov. 21

: Friday, Nov. 21 Time : 7 p.m.

: 7 p.m. Location: Bill Morris Stadium – Moody High

Last week: Briarwood blew out Russellville 42-7; Moody beat Priceville 60-14.

What to watch: Moody looks the part of a state title contender yet again this season, presenting Briarwood’s toughest challenge to date. Moody has not struggled much this year, its only losses this year to a stout Gainesville (Georgia) team and to 7A semifinalist Auburn. Briarwood is playing its best ball of the season, though, so the Lions will enter the week feeling as if they have a chance. The offense is humming, with Charles Dedmon playing quarterback at a high level and several skill players getting involved regularly. Since Jake Ganus arrived at Moody in 2022, the Blue Devils have won at least 10 games and were the state runners-up last fall.

Recent playoff history: Briarwood is in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019, when the Lions made a run to the semifinals. Moody has made the playoffs four years in a row, reaching at least the quarterfinals for the third straight season.

Last meeting: Briarwood beat Moody 35-14 on Sept. 8, 2017. The Lions hold an 11-5 edge in the series all time, with this being the first playoff meeting.

Next round: The winner plays the winner between Fairview and Scottsboro in the semifinals. If Briarwood wins, the Lions would travel to either team.

