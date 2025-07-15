Former Briarwood standout selected in MLB Draft

× Expand Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcinski Former Briarwood Christian School pitcher Jonathan Stevens was selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2025 MLB Draft. Photo courtesy of Todd Kwarcsinki.

Former Briarwood Christian School standout Jonathan Stevens had his name called in the 2025 MLB Draft over the weekend.

Stevens, a right-handed pitcher, was picked by the Minnesota Twins in the 16th round (479th overall).

Stevens has been at the University of Alabama the last two years, but did not receive any playing time in either season. He entered the transfer portal and signed with UAB over the summer.

Despite not playing at Alabama, Stevens has played for the Bourne Braves in the Cape Cod Baseball League the last two summers and was named an all-star for his performance this summer.

Stevens originally signed with Alabama out of Briarwood, where he threw a no-hitter in a playoff game in 2023. He was rated the third best pitcher in Alabama in his signing class by Perfect Game.