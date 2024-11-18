Get to know: Briarwood Christian basketball player Brayden Robertson

Brayden Robertson is a senior on Briarwood Christian School’s boy’s basketball team. In this interview, he shares what he’s looking forward to this season and his first basketball memory.

Q: Introduce yourself.

A: My name is Brayden Robertson. I'm a senior at Briarwood Christian School, and I play the four and five position.

Q: What is your favorite thing about basketball?

A: I would say my favorite thing about basketball is probably just the people on the team with me. I love hanging out with them in practice and I think we got a great group of guys.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: Being a senior this year, I definitely want to grow in my leadership skills. Learn to push the guys on the team to be the best they can. And, as a team, I want us to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Q: What is your earliest memory of basketball?

A: For me, I remember first being introduced to basketball in Full Moon [BBQ]. I saw, on the TV, the Miami Heat. I didn't know who they were playing, I didn't know their logo, but I saw them playing and I saw Lebron James playing on the TV andI thought it was really cool. That was my first memory of basketball.

Q: What is your favorite sports team? Why do you root for them?

A: My favorite sports team is any Auburn sports team. I've been an Auburn fan my whole life. Me and my dad love watching it, and War Eagle.