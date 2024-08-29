Get to know: Briarwood Christian defensive lineman, Garrett Witherington

× Expand Garrett Witherington is a defensive lineman on Briarwood Christian School's football team.

Q: What’s your favorite thing about football?

A: My favorite thing about football is the lifelong lessons it teaches you while playing, like teamwork and how the little things matter and how working hard pays off in the long run.

Q: What’s your favorite pregame meal?

A: My favorite pregame meals when I go to Taziki's and I get the chicken roll-ups, but I get them without tomatoes.

Q: What’s the most interesting thing about you outside of football?

A: Something interesting about me, other than football, is probably that I can play guitar.

Q: Who is your favorite sports team and why?

A: My favorite sports team is Alabama because that's what I've grown up being and that's where my whole family is.

Q: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

A: The best advice that I've ever received is probably when my dad would tell me that there's somebody working just as hard as you, so to keep working.